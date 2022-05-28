Salt and Sacrifice: Where to Find All the Named Mages in Elder Copse

The hunt for the Named Mages in Salt and Sacrifice inevitably leads to the Elder Copse. Here's how to track down the last two Named Mages.

After five years of development, the long-awaited sequel to Salt and Sanctuary is finally here. Developed by Ska Studios, Salt and Sacrifice sees the player taking on the role of a Marked Inquisitor. Condemned for their crimes, they must hunt the Named Mages wreaking havoc across the five kingdoms, and consume their hearts. As gruesome as this whole scenario is, you’ve already committed if you’re on this page, so let’s skip the hand-wringing and get on with it.

To achieve your task, you’ll need to find the victims of the Named Mages and inspect their remains. Doing so will activate a hunt, allowing you to follow the essence of the Named Mage and discover its location. After you do, you’ll need to battle it and its minions across several screens before you finally find its proper location. The whole thing is sort of randomized, so we’ll just be telling you where to find the last two corpses in the final area, Elder Copse.

Where to Find the Named Mages in Salt and Sacrifice (Elder Copse)

Parxa Krass

From the starting area in Elder Copse, head to the left past a string of street lights. When you reach a wooden platform, drop down and head past the ladder. Continue left and use a grappling point to cross, then head down the ladder and keep heading left. Soon you’ll find a glowing blue wall and the corpse that will lead you to your next Named Mage.

Logostus Rime

Take the same path you took to the previous corpse from the same starting point. From there, head down to your right, and you’ll reach the Unprofaned Lake. Keep heading right through the ominous area, and you’ll pass a massive enemy. Ignore it and keep running until you reach a stairway leading upward. When you get to the top, jump off the wall to reach a platform. Catch an updraft to keep climbing, then wall jump up two platforms to reach the final corpse in Salt and Sacrifice.