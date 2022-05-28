Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete The Mission 2 Optional Objective

While each mission in Sniper Elite 5 comes with the main objective to complete, each one also comes with several Optional Objectives. These side missions can provide you with rewards and are tied to the “No Stone Unturned” achievement, which you complete upon completing all of them. On our journey, to that achievement, let’s begin at the start! This guide will show players how to complete the optional objective for Mission 2: Occupied Residence in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 2 Optional Objectives In Sniper Elite 5

There is 1 Optional Objective that can be found in Mission 2, which tasks the player with regaining the three statuettes that were stolen from the Germans when they took over the Chateau.

Old Man Statuette

The Old Man Statuette is found inside of Moller’s Bedroom hidden behind the painting to the left of his bed. You can pick up the intel at the foot of the bed to figure out the code to the safe found behind the painting or you can use a satchel charge to blow it open. Either way, you will find the Statuette inside the safe.

Group Statuette

This statuette is found in the barracks of the Chateau found on the third floor. The statuette is found in one of the bedrooms inside of a locked chest. You can either pick the lock or can use bolt cutters to open it. Inside you will find the Group Statuette.

Soldier Statuette

This statuette is found in the tower just to the north of the main Chateau, which is marked on the map pictured below. Enter the building to the north of the Chateau and deal with the two guards found inside. You will find the Soldier Statuette on the body of the sniper in the tower.

