Sniper Elite 5: All Collectibles in Mission 2 | Personal Letters, Classified Documents, Hidden Items, Stone Eagles, and Workbench Locations

Each mission of Sniper Elite 5 has several collectibles that provide many different aspects to the gameplay experience. Some of these items give a look into the lore of the location that you are exploring while others provide upgrades and information that can help you in your journey through the level. Getting your hands on all of these collectibles is also tied to a number of achievements that you can unlock. As you infiltrate Moller’s Chateau to learn about Operation Kraken in the game’s second mission, it is important to know where to look if you plan on getting each and every one of these items. This guide will show players where to find all the collectibles in Mission 2: Occupied Residence in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 2 Collectibles In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 19 collectibles that can be found in the second mission of Sniper Elite 5. These collectibles consist of 4 Personal Letters, 6 Classified Documents, 3 Hidden Items, 3 Stone Eagles, and 3 Workbenches that can be found at the Chateau. It is also important to note that many of the Classified Documents have multiple spawn locations, so this guide will be providing each location on the map below but the images provided for each one will only be for the first location mentioned. A map is provided to show players where to find each of these collectibles, with a greater breakdown of where to find each one found below.

All 4 Personal Letters

Do Not Fail Me, Nephew – This first Personal Letter is found in the office near the Moller’s Office, which is where you have to go for the Primary Objective of the mission on the second floor of the Chateau. You will find the Letter on the desk shown below.

Need a Scapegoat – The next Letter is found in the bedroom, also close to the Moller’s Office. You can find the Letter at the foot of the bed.

Brother, I Have a Plan – You can find this Letter in the barracks found on the third floor of the Chateau facing the southwest. The Letter can be found sitting on the table right next to the bed.

Good Plan, Let’s Do It – The last Personal Letter is found in the building directly to the northeast of the Chateau. You will find it on the second floor in the room that an enemy sniper uses to overlook the area.

All 6 Classified Documents

Orders of the Day – This Classified Document is found in the same office near Moller’s Office where you found the first Personal Letter mentioned above. You will find it on a small table between the two open windows. (Other Locations that you can find this Document include the enemy outpost found at the center of the map, in a tent across the west-most bridge, and at a camp to the southeast of the map)

Renovations Completed – This Document can be found in Moller’s Office on his desk, pictured below.

Operation Kraken – This is the Document that is tied to Mission 2’s Primary Objective and can be found within Moller’s secret room that is found behind a wall.

New Orders, Effective Immediately – You can find this Classified Document across the western bridge in the farm building nearby a watchtower. This is the same place where you find the SMG Workbench. (You can also find it behind the locked door in the farm found to the east of the map near the “Chateau Stables” Starting Location. You can either loot the key to the room off the nearby officer or can simply use a Satchel charge to blow the door open. However you decide to enter the room, you will find the Document inside)

Immediate Request for Attic Repairs – You can find this Document in the farmhouse directly to the east of the Chateau sitting on a table outside the door that you need to open that is mentioned above. (The other is at the door that you need open to gain attic access to Moller’s office)

Grateful, Thanks – This Classified Document is found in the same hidden room where you find the “Operation Kraken” Document. Look to the left of that Document sitting on a desk underneath a painting of Moller hanging on the wall.

All 3 Hidden Items

Old Man Statuette – The Old Man Statuette is found inside Moller’s Bedroom hidden behind the painting to the left of his bed. You can pick up the “Need a Scapegoat” Personal Letter at the foot of the bed to figure out the code to the safe found behind the painting or you can use a satchel charge to blow it open. Either way, you will find the Statuette inside the safe.

Group Statuette – This statuette is found in the barracks of the Chateau found on the third floor. The statuette is found in one of the bedrooms inside of a locked chest right next to the “Brother, I Have a Plan” Personal Letter. You can either pick the lock or can use bolt cutters to open it. Inside you will find the Group Statuette.

Soldier Statuette – This statuette is found in the tower just to the north of the main Chateau. Enter the building to the north of the Chateau and deal with the two guards found inside. You will find the Soldier Statuette on the body of the sniper in the tower.

All 3 Stone Eagles

Stone Eagle #1 – This eagle can be found on the house directly to the left of the bridge that is found to the northwest of the map. Shoot the eagle to destroy it.

Stone Eagle #2 – In the middle of the map is where this eagle is, but you are unable to actually reach it. You can hit the eagle from the same bridge mentioned above by aiming to the south at the location shown below. Shoot the eagle to destroy it.

Stone Eagle #3 – You will find this final eagle on the rooftop of a building north of the big Chateau castle, the same place you find the Soldier Statuette and “Good Plan, Let’s Do It” Personal Letter.

All 3 Workbenches

Rifle Workbench – This Workbench is found in the cellar that is underneath the Chateau along with a stockpile of other weapons.

SMG Workbench – The SMG Workbench is found on the second floor of the farmhouse that is found to the west of the Chateau. You can use a series of vines on the north side of the building to reach the Workbench.

Pistol Workbench – You will find this Workbench behind a locked door in a building found to the east of the map where you find the “Immediate Request for Attic Repairs” Classified Document. You can either loot the key to the room off the nearby officer or can simply use a Satchel charge to blow the door open. However you decide to enter the room, you will find the Workbench inside.

