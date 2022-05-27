A Complete Guide to the Final Fantasy 14: Make it Rain Campaign

Everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy 14: Make it Rain Campaign.

Final Fantasy 14 not only does consistent patches to improve the game and lengthen the story, but the game regularly has annual events. The Make it Rain Campaign is a yearly event that occurs at the game’s casino, The Golden Saucer. The event is once again coming back in 2022, and players who participate in it can earn a wealth of rewards and obtain some new emotes.

What is the Final Fantasy 14 Make it Rain Campaign?

The Make it Rain Campaign is an event that will increase MGP earnings by 50 percent at the Golden Saucer. The event will run from June 3, 2022, until July 20, 2022. The event is being handled by the in-game NPC Ollier, who can be found at coordinates X:9.4 and Y:9.2 during the dates listed above.

Generally, it takes quite some time to earn MGP in the Golden Saucer, with the top rewards from most normal machines only being 25 MGP. Players who participate in the Gates, Triple Triad, or Vermilion, however, usually get much higher rewards, but not enough to scoop up a large portion of The Golden Saucers items.

How to Participate in the Event

To participate in the event, you must meet the following requirements.

Be at least level 15 in one class.

Unlock the Golden Saucer.

Luckily, this means that even the newest players to Final Fantasy 14 will be able to experience the event without having to rush through the story of A Realm Reborn.

What Prizes Can You Get During the Final Fantasy 14: Make it Rain Campaign?

The major prize of the event is a couple of emotes that you won’t be able to get anywhere else in the game. These special event emotes are as follows.

Show Left

Show Right

In addition, the normal prizes found in the Golden Saucer will be for sale for a discounted price, and with the massive increase you get in MGP gain, they will be easier to pick up than ever. If you’ve been eyeing one of the Saucers emotes or a unique mount, then the Make it Rain event is one of the best times to farm MGP to get it.

Here are three items that the Make it Rain event page confirms will be discounted.

The Crystal Tower striker

Monster Toss machine

Cuff-a-Cur machine

In previous campaigns, there was also the ability to get unique items and emotes that had previously been made available during the event. At this time, it does not seem like there will be an additional shop selling these items, but this may be due to the event page only going live recently.

For more on Final Fantasy 14, check out these articles below:

Final Fantasy XIV 6.11a Patch Notes Heavy on PvP Changes | How to Become an Alchemist in Final Fantasy 14 | How to get the Bird Mounts in Final Fantasy 14 | How Does the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding Work in Final Fantasy 14 | How to Get an Apartment in Final Fantasy 14