25 Best Free PlayStation 5 Games That’s Worth Checking Out Today

Free to play games are a difficult subject to tackle, I mean how do you consider a game worth the price when the price is usually free? Well it’s surprisingly easy, with so many free to play games on the market, we have to start considering if they’re worth the time.

#25 Fallout Shelter

Credit: Team 17

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: June 2015

It’s easy to forget about Fallout Shelter, due to its release date in mid 2015 it feels more like marketing for Fallout 4 than a standalone game. But that’s not entirely true, if you’re a fan of the Vault Boy aesthetics and like base building more than you like Bethesda’s RPGs, then you’ll at least get your bang for your buck here.

#24 Crossout

Publisher: Gaijin Distribution KFT

Developer: Targem Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5, Android, iOS

Release Date: August 2016

Do you remember Custom Robo on the GameCube? I do, and Crossout feels like the closest thing we might get again. Now these are vehicles instead of robots, but there’s no denying the sheet amount of customization options here. Even if some them might feel a little pay-to-win.

#23 Realm Royale

Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios

Developer: Heroic Leap Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: June 2018

Realm Royale is creative, ambitious, but ultimately suffers from its small community. Half the fun of a free to play game is that it’s either a simple single player, or it’s got a massive community where you can flex your paid-for cosmetics. Unfortunately compared to other battle royale games on this list, Realm Royale lacks mainstream appeal.

#22 Dauntless

Publisher: Phoenix Labs

Developer: Phoenix Labs

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: September 2019

Monster Hunter: World brought the monster hunting franchise to the mainstream, so it only makes sense that a free to play game would look to the series for inspiration. Dauntless takes monster hunting and brings it to multiple consoles and is free to play, meaning friends who might regard Monster Hunter with some reluctance can get hooked on this style of game at no cost.

#21 Vigor

Publisher: Bohemia Interactive

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Platform: Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: August 2019

I know everyone here clicked on a list for PlayStation games, but it’s worth mentioning that Vigor isn’t available on PC; a fact that’s easy to take for granted sometimes. But if you do have a console you’re in for a grittier looter shooter that takes place in a post-apocalyptic Norway of all places.

#20 Warface

Publisher: Mail.ru Group

Developer: My.Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: October 2013

Warface is a free to play first-person-shooter that brings us away from the battle royale genre for a bit (although there is a battle royale mode available). For better or worse, Warface plays like a game from the early 2010s (because it is), if you want more traditional FPS action like Team Deathmatch, then Warface might be for you.

#19 War Thunder

Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment

Developer: Gaijin Entertainment

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: November 2012

Calling your game an April Fools joke is an unorthodox way to make an announcement, but that’s exactly what Gaijin Entertainment did back in 2012 before finally saying it was real a few months later. Despite its age, War Thunder maintains a sizable playerbase (at least on PC).

#18 Smite

Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios

Developer: Titan Forge Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5, Switch

Release Date: March 2014

While we’ve talked about Realm Royale, Smite is really where Hi-Rez Studios shines. In the years since its launch, Smite has become notorious for being the first MOBA to take the game to a third person over-the-shoulder camera as opposed to the typical RTS style.

#17 Rocket League

Publisher: Psyonix LLC

Developer: Psyonix LLC

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: July 2015

Rocket League brought soccer back to those of us who like our sports games a little bit goofy. There’s no stats, there’s no sportsball player celebrities, there’s just you and a bunch of other chuckleheads playing soccer with rocket-powered cars. What more could you ask for?

#16 World of Tanks

Publisher: Wargaming

Developer: Wargaming Minsk

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: August 2010

Not to be confused with the other tank-based “MMO” on this list, World of Tanks has been going strong for almost 12 years at this point and has no sign of slowing down any time soon. With over 600 armored vehicles and counting, there’s plenty of unique ways to play your way.

#15 Path of Exile

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: October 2013

Path of Exile has proven its persistence as a free to play Action RPG, soon coming up on its 10th year of service. If you like games like Diablo or find conventional MMOs intimidating, then this could be a good time waster instead. Build up your character and take comfort in knowing the game’s not going away any time soon.

#14 Warframe

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Developer: Digital Extremes

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5, Switch

Release Date: March 2013

I only played Warframe once or twice, and unless my memory is shot it plays sort of like Destiny. But for a free to play game you could do a lot worse than Warframe and to this day it maintains a sizable player base, so don’t let the game’s age fool you into thinking it’s near the end of its shelf life.

#13 Splitgate

Publisher: 1047 Games

Developer: 1047 Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: May 2019

Now you’re thinking with portals! Or at least shooting with them. Splitgate takes the cerebral strategy of portal guns and combines them with you know… actual guns! So watch your back and don’t get caught by surprise when that sniper you were chasing down suddenly drops down from the ceiling.

#12 PUBG Battlegrounds

Publisher: Krafton

Developer: PUBG Studios

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: December 2017

While PUBG might not be the first Battle Royale style game, it’s hard to deny that they were on the cutting edge of popularizing it. If you just want a simple looter shooter with no fancy gimmicks or mechanics, then maybe return to roots with this free title.

#11 Astro’s Playroom

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Team Asobi

Platform: PS5

Release Date: November 2020

Astro’s Playroom is easily the most unique entry on this list, which admittedly is a low bar since most free to play games are looter shooters and 3D Platformers are underrepresented. But it’s definitely worth checking out! Uniquely only on the PS5, Astro’s Playroom takes full advantage of Sony’s DualSense controller and gives players a fun and compact adventure (even if it feels more like a tech demo/self-promotion than a game).

#10 Fortnite

Publisher: Epic Games

Developer: Epic Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: July 2017

If PUBG began popularizing looter shooters, it’s Fortnite that breached the precipice of mainstream notoriety. When the game was first announced as a zombie-survival/tower defense sort of game, nobody was prepared for its “Battle Royale” mode to take off like it did.

#9 Enlisted

Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment

Developer: Darkflow Software

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: March 2021

Enlisted is a class and squad-based shooter. Players work in teams of 3-9 players and participate in a variety of game modes. It’s no Team Fortress 2 but then again that game hasn’t been put on the PS5 yet (despite a PS3 release). But if you prefer more traditional FPS modes to looter shooters, go for it.

#8 Destiny 2

Publisher: Bungie

Developer: Bungie

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: September 2017

While initially Destiny 2 wasn’t a free to play title, since then the game has adopted that model with paid expansions. Destiny 2 has just about anything you could want from a FPS, co-op campaigns, open world exploration and missions, and PvP modes (including the original Gambit mode).

#7 Call of Duty: Warzone

Publisher: Activision

Developer: Infinity Ward

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: September 2017

Call of Duty: Warzone brought the battle royale format to the classic FPS franchise. While not as flashy as other entries on this list, Call of Duty has brand recognition that keeps the playerbase consistent.

#6 Brawlhalla

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Blue Mammoth Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: October 2017

If there’s a successful game franchise, there’s going to be indie offshoots to satisfy the niche interests of its fans. That’s what Brawlhalla does for Super Smash Brothers. If you want to take your cartoony fighting game onto PC or other devices, or if you just like the art direction and characters over the Nintendo roster then with Brawlhalla being free to play there’s no reason not to check it out.

#5 Apex Legends

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: Fenruary 2019

Apex Legends came as a surprise at a time when the looter shooter market was already oversaturated. Between Fortnite, PUBG, Spellbreak, and more, Apex Legends managed to find a dedicated fanbase and establish itself as a mainstream title among other giants of the genre.

#4 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Publisher: Sharkmob AB

Developer: Sharkmob AB

Platform: PC,PS5

Release Date: April 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt brings the classic Tabletop RPG turned video game franchise to the battle royale genre. I’ll always appreciate creativity in a genre saturated by gritty shooters and Bloodhunt fits the bill. Take to the streets with customizable talents and vampire powers to try and come out on top.

#3 Paladins

Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios

Developer: Evil Mojo Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: May 2018

Paladins takes the class-based shooter which was popularized by games like Team Fortress 2 and Overwatch and then goes even harder. It’s more fast paced than TF2 and you’re given more options than Overwatch. Choose from an absolutely huge cast of characters and fight for objectives or in a Team Death Match mode. Also features a crossover with Hololive.

#2 Spellbreak

Publisher: Proletariat Inc.

Developer: Proletariat Inc.

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: December 2020

Spellbreak is a game which somehow managed to fly under the radar. This game takes the most raw features of the looter shooter genre (running around, frantically searching for upgrades while fighting) and wraps it all up in a colorful fantasy universe. Mix and match spells you find in the field, find utility powers like flight, teleportation, and more, and then get the drop on your opponents in this whimsical battle royale.

#1 Final Fantasy XIV Online

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: PC,PS4,PS5

Release Date: September 2010

“Have you heard of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV?” Well now you have, and while the free trial “copypasta” might be a meme, the actual free trial is far from it. Players will get almost unrestricted access to the base game and the entire first expansion pack. Due to the nature of the game, almost all content is relevant and you won’t feel like you’re struggling to keep up for bleeding edge content.