Genshin Impact Yelan Ascension and Talent Farming Guide

Yelan is a Hydro bow-user in Genshin Impact and one of the five-star characters with a timed banner. She can double as both a DPS and support for your team and can easily apply Hydro damage to enemies. Yelan, like many characters needs a large list of materials to make powerful, as you both need to gather items to ascend her and level her three talents.

Yelan Ascension Materials and Locations in Genshin Impact

Like most characters’ Yelan can be ascended to level 90 with a combination of Mora, talent books, and items. Below are the items you will need to get Yelan to level 90.

Yelan Gem:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver : 1

: 1 Varunada Lazurite Fragment : 9

: 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk : 9

: 9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone: 9

These gems are dropped by Hydro bosses and some weekly bosses such as Childe.

Yelan Enemny Materials:

Starconch : 168

: 168 Recruit’s Insignia : 18

: 18 Sergeant’s Insignia : 30

: 30 Lieutenant’s Insignia : 26

: 26 Runic Fang: 46

Insignias can be gathered from Fatui enemies, and the Runic Fang can be obtained from The Chasm’s Ruin Serpent. You will find Starconch all along the shores of Liyue, especially near Yaogung Shoal.

In addition to this, it takes around 415 Hero’s Wit and 2,093,000 Mora to pay for Yelan’s ascension to level 90.

Yelan Talent Materials and Locations in Genshin Impact

Not only do you need to worry about ascension materials, but you also need to get talent materials. Luckily, you will already be gathering Insignia from Fatui agents, so you only need to go out of your way to get scrolls and Yelan’s weekly boss drop. Here’s what talent materials Yelan requires.

Recruit’s Insignia : 6

: 6 Sergeant’s Insignia : 22

: 22 Lieutenant’s Insignia : 31

: 31 Teachings of Prosperity : 3

: 3 Guide to Prosperity : 21

: 21 Philosophies of Prosperity : 38

: 38 Gilded Scale : 6

: 6 Crown of Insight: 3

You can get Prosperity Scrolls from Taishan Mansion in Jueyun Karst. The scrolls are available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. The Gilded Scale is a boss drop from Azhdaha, who can be fought weekly after unlocking him at the end of Zhongli’s second story quest.

Crowns of Insight are a bit harder to get as they are limited in-game normally, coming as limited rewards from the Sacred Sakura Tree. They are regularly obtained from special limited-time events within the game and should be used sparingly on characters who you plan to use in your team and play with often.

