Genshin Impact: Best Yelan Build

Genshin Impact’s Yelan is a fiery woman who has a vast network of intel and isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty with catching criminals. The Liyue five-star is a Hydro bow-user with both DPS and support capabilities that make slotting her into your team a breeze. Before you are going to be seeing massive amounts of damage from Yelan, you will need to start getting the right weapons and artifacts for her build.

Genshin Impact Yelan DPS Build

Yelan is designed to be a DPS, and while bow users aren’t always thought of as heavy damage dealers, Yelan can easily trigger vaporize and electro-charged reactions when fighting opponents. Here are the best weapons and artifacts for Yelan.

Yelan Build: Paid

Yelan’s signature weapon is called Aqua Simulacra and will run on the weapon banner alongside her.

Aqua Simulacra: This bow gives a 16 percent boost to health, and damage done to close-by enemies increases by 20 percent. This attack boost works whether Yelan is currently on or off the field.

A substitute five-star weapon can be Skyward Harp, which gives Yelan a 20 percent boost in crit damage right off the bat.

Yelan Build: Free-to-Play

It can be hard to dish out the money both for Yelan and her signature weapon. Luckily there are some free-to-play options. Here are some four-star weapons that you can use with Yelan.

The Stringless : Both elemental skill and elemental burst damage receive a 24 percent boost.

: Both elemental skill and elemental burst damage receive a 24 percent boost. Sacrificial Bow: Yelan’s CD has a 40 percent chance of resetting after she uses her elemental skill. This can occur every 30 seconds.

Keep in mind that while there is always a difference in damage when using four and five-star weapons, you can still clear the Spiral Abyss when you equip Yelan with a good four-star bow.

Yelan Artifacts

Luckily, artifacts are free in Genshin Impact. You just need to do a bit of farming to get them. Here are two artifact sets that you can use with Yelan.

Heart of Depth : This set gives users a 15 percent boost to all Hydro damage and will increase their burst damage by 25 percent.

: This set gives users a 15 percent boost to all Hydro damage and will increase their burst damage by 25 percent. Emblem of Severed Fate: This set gives users a 20 percent bonus to their energy recharge. After Yelan uses her elemental skill, she will also receive a 30 percent boost to her normal and charged attack damage for 30 seconds.

How to Play Yelan as a Support Character in Genshin Impact

Yelan can be played as a Support character by using her elemental burst to perform Hydro damage. Luckily, her signature bow, Aqua Simulacra, and the Heart of the Depth artifact set can be a great combo for both DPS and support Yelan. Yelan can help characters like Raiden Shogun trigger elemental reactions when off the field, which makes her a versatile five-star, much like Ganyu.

