Apex Legends Mobile: Where to Find the Volt SMG

Apex Legends Mobile takes a lot of queues from its console/PC counterparts making it a faithful adaptation to mobile phones. One element that appears in both versions of the game is that some items are only found in care packages. Usually, care package exclusive items rotate every season with the Kraber sniper rifle being the only exception as it’s never ground loot.

The current season of Apex Legends Mobile has three items exclusively landing in care packages including the Kraber rifle. The Spitfire LMG and the Volt SMG are the other two weapons, but one of the Live Fire challenges requires players to deal 500 damage in any mode using the Volt. Luckily, there are some pretty easy ways to snag it.

More Apex Legends Mobile Guides:

| Can You Play Solo Queue? | Can You Play With a Controller? | Does Apex Legends Mobile Have Cross Progression? | How to Unlock Fade | 5 Tips For Getting Started | How to Redeem Apex Packs | Fade Abilities Explained | Apex Legends Mobile Phone Requirements | Does Apex Legends Mobile Have Bots? | Game Modes Explained | Best Characters For Beginners | Best Weapons For Close Range Encounters |

How to Get the Volt SMG in Apex Legends Mobile

No matter what mode you’re playing in, the Volt SMG isn’t going to be available anywhere other than in care packages. Care packages spawn randomly throughout the map at the start of every round (each time the ring stops moving) of the battle royale. They can be tracked down by the circles they leave on the mini-map and can be seen in the world as they’re landing represented by yellow light. The unfortunate thing is that not every package will have a Volt, sometimes they’ll have the Kraber or the Spitfire so it might take a few tries to begin finding the Volt and dealing the 500 required damage.

The other, easier, way of completing the Volt damage challenge is to snag it in any of the Team Death Match modes. When playing TDM, you’ll be given free rein over a relatively small map. After a few minutes of fighting, care packages with fully kitted items will begin to land on the map. Keep an eye out for where they’re coming down and race over to them as soon as they’ve landed. Inside you’ll find fully kitted items as well as one of any of the three care package exclusives. While the odds of finding the Volt are the same as in the battle royale, matches of TDM are much quicker so if you don’t end up grabbing it first from any of the packages, you’ll be able to retry in just a few short minutes.

Also, if you’re looking to complete the Live Fire challenge, TDM is the way to go as you’re constantly in a firefight with the opposition meaning that hitting the 500 damage goal is much more attainable.