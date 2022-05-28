Sniper Elite 5: All Collectibles in Mission 1 | Personal Letters, Classified Documents, Hidden Items, Stone Eagles, and Workbench Locations

Each mission of Sniper Elite 5 has several collectibles that provide many different aspects to the gameplay experience. Some of these items give a look into the lore of the location that you are exploring while others provide upgrades and information that can help you in your journey through the level. Getting your hands on all of these collectibles is also tied to a number of achievements that you can unlock. As we make our way through the coastal town in the game’s first mission, it is important to know where to look if you plan on getting each and every one of these items. This guide will show players where to find all the collectibles in Mission 1: The Atlantic Wall in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 1 Collectibles In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 19 collectibles that can be found in the first mission of Sniper Elite 5. These collectibles consist of 6 Personal Letters, 4 Classified Documents, 3 Hidden Items, 3 Stone Eagles, and 3 Workbenches that can be found across the coastal town and surrounding fields. A map is provided to show players where to find each of these collectibles, with a greater breakdown of where to find each one found below.

All 6 Personal Letters

Picked Some Violets – This first Personal Letter in the list is founding the eastern road that leads up to the radar that is your primary objective in the mission. There is a building that has two Germans patrolling the road. Next to the road, you will find the Letter on a box.

Upcoming Delivery – This next Personal Letter is found on the southernmost farm in the center of the map. Go to the barn that is shown on the left image shown below. There is a ladder that you climb up, which is where you will find the Letter is found on the ground.

Violets are Wilting – The next Letter is found at the farm to the north. In the building where a truck is parked, go up the stairs into the attic. You will find a table with some hay on it, which is where you will find the Personal Letter.

Violets Don’t Wilt – Inside the hotel found in the town, you can find a safe that you can open with either a satchel or the code that you can get off an enemy that is patrolling the area. Inside the safe is where you will find this Personal Letter.

Pests in the Garden – Follow the road to the south of the town near the coast and make your way to a Gazebo that is overlooking the ocean. Walk all the way to the Gazebo past the enemy guarding it and you will find the Letter on a table next to some Panzerfaust rocket launchers.

Boches at the Door – On the first floor of the building where you find the intel tied to the primary objective, you will find this Personal Letter sitting on the couch.

All 4 Classified Documents

Resistance Captured – This Classified Document is unmissable and is found in the boathouse that you pass through on your first playthrough.

Beach Defenses – Inside the base at the northwest of the map where you find the Gun Battery, you can find an armory shed, which you can either open with a satchel or a key. Once inside, you can open a safe with another satchel or with the code that you can get off an enemy in the area.

Lacking Air Support – Underneath the primary objective radar, you can find a bunker that has another safe that you can open. Either uses a satchel or a code to open it to get the Classified Document.

Atlantikwall Report – The next Document is found in another safe, which is found on the first floor of the house at the farm to the north of the map. Once again, either uses a satchel or a code to open it to get the Classified Document.

All 3 Hidden Items

Resistance Photo – In the market square in the coastal town, you can find the Resistance Photo on the second floor of the Pharmacy shown below.

Radio Tin – This Hidden Item is found on the southern farm at the center of the map. The stables that are at the location have a table, which is where you will find the Radio Tin.

FFI Flag – On the first floor of the house right next to where you meet up with Blue Viper at the end of the mission, you find a miniature version of the FFI Flage on the table.

All 3 Stone Eagles

Stone Eagle #1 – The first Stone Eagle is seen outside of the map directly to the east of the first Personal Letter. Shoot it to destroy the Eagle.

Stone Eagle #2 – The next Stone Eagle is found on top of the hotel mentioned before.

Stone Eagle #3 – The last Stone Eagle is found on top of the bunker that the game marks as a Vantage Point at the start of the mission.

All 3 Workbenches

Rifle Workbench – The first workbench is found right after meeting up with your contact Charlie, aka Blue Viper. After the cutscene with her, go up the staircase and kill the enemy within the room.

SMG Workbench – Inside the same armory you find the Beach Defenses Classified Document near the Gun Battery is where you will find this workbench.

Pistol Workbench – The last workbench is in the attic where you find Marcel’s body that is used to get the intel tied to the primary objective found to the southwest.

