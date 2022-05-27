Apex Legends Mobile: Best Weapons For Close Range Encounters

Now that the mobile version is finally here, more players than ever before are giving Apex Legends a shot. The relatively low phone specs required to get the game to run have been an appealing aspect of the shooter, but one thing that can quickly turn newcomers off from the game is the level of complexity in its systems.

There are a lot of weapons in Apex Legends Mobile even when considering that there are fewer than in the base game, so knowing which to use when can be something of a daunting task for players. Close range encounters are one of the most frequent in Apex so having the knowledge of what guns to use can set you up for success in a firefight.

EVA-8 Auto and Mastiff Shotgun

There are four shotguns total in Apex Legends Mobile, however, the EVA-8 and Mastiff pack the most punch, fire the quickest, and can devastate an enemy player in just a few shots. Both have decent damage output, but if you can get within range so that every piece of spread lands somewhere on the enemy’s body, they’re going to go down in two or three pumps of the trigger. The differences between the two come down to two things: spread shape and reloading. The Mastiff fires in a flat line horizontally and is reloaded one shot at a time meaning that its reload animation can be interrupted if need be to fire a loaded shot or two into the opposition. The EVA-8 fires in a circular spread and reloads like any other weapon in the game with a barrel meaning that its animation can’t be interrupted and must be completed in its entirety before firing again.

The reason that the other two shotguns aren’t ideal for close-range combat comes down to the use cases for each weapon. The Mozambique is, simply put, a low-tier weapon. Its damage output isn’t terribly high and even when buffed by the Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up still doesn’t pack the punch that either of the shotguns listed above do. The Peacekeeper is a great weapon but excels more in mid-range than it does in close range. Its rate of fire is drastically reduced when compared to the EVA-8 and Mastiff, but makes up for it in versatility and range.

R-99 SMG and Prowler SMG

Apex Legends‘ SMGs are handy to have in a fight, but most useful when dealing with enemies in close quarters. The R-99’s extremely fast fire rate allows the player to unload the entirety of a clip of light ammo into their opponents in just a few seconds. When in close combat, the likelihood of hitting every shot goes drastically up, and the kickback of the SMG means that if you aim at the body, by the time the end of the magazine is reached, you’ll be emptying the weapon into their head. When loaded up with extended clips of any size, the R-99 becomes an instant neutralizer that excels in close-range combat. If you can’t get your hands on an R-99, the RE-45 Auto Pistol serves essentially the same role, however, its magazine size is much smaller meaning it can’t deal out as much damage per second.

The Prowler is kitted to use the harder-hitting heavy ammo and isn’t fully automatic. It fires in short bursts but only takes roughly three to take down a fully kitted enemy. If you can land a full burst on a nearby enemy, their shields will basically be toast making them an easy knock for your allies. Both SMGs should be picked if you’re looking for something quick that can unload ammo fast.

L-Star EMG

While all LMGs deal heavy damage, the L-Star has something of a widespread when not aiming down the sights. This makes it a powerhouse when dealing with enemies that are close. Because its projectiles move slower than average due to the fact that they’re energy rounds, you can feel comfortable unloading without fear of your enemy evading the slow but damaging orbs. The L-Star might seem like an odd choice at first glance, but taking it into the closed-off rooms of the city environments on the World’s Edge map will usually net you a few kills if you’re hitting your targets consistently.