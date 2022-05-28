Little Witch In The Woods: How To Build Roy’s House | Dream Recollection Potion Guide

The next step of Ellie’s journey to restore the village in Little Witch In The Woods is the most daunting yet — you’ll need to collect a huge amount of resources to rebuild Roy’s Flower Shop, and you’ll need to craft a rare Dream Recollection Potion to discover more secrets. Here, we’ll explain how to get all the resources you need to rebuild and how to track down the rare crafting materials for a Dream Recollection Potion. Like everything in Little Witch In The Woods, you’ll mostly be left to figure this stuff out for yourself. If you’re struggling to get those hard-to-find Pompom Tail Feathers, we’ve got a few tips to make life easier.

Once you finish clearing out the prickly vines plaguing the town of Wisperia, you can finally start luring in new townsfolk. Kyla the Carpenter is your first — talk to Enite and send the letter, following the steps of their quest.

After she arrives in town, talk to Kyla to begin construction. One day later, talk to Kyla again — she needs some help with a shovel. That’s our next tool.

“Finding Kyla’s Shovel” Side-Quest

The quest advises you to find Rubrum, but we don’t need to do that. Go to the Green Forest Plains and you’ll find [Kyla’s Shovel] in the center of the map, below the abandoned well stairs. Use the bell outside Kyla’s House to summon her, then select the side-quest tab to return the shovel.

Completing this quest lets you choose the shape of the terrace door. Not bad! Wait another day, and Kyla will complete her house. Return to Wisteria and talk to Kyla to finish the quest — there are more villagers to bring home!

“Restoring the Village” Main Quest

Talk to Enite after gaining this quest. She’s standing below the ruins in the bottom-left corner of town. She’ll tell you about Roy’s House — next, we need a few elements to get Roy’s House built.

Talk to Kyla to learn about building houses. She’ll explain the details. Find her exploring in the Green Plains in the morning. She’s at her house in the evening.

Purchase the [Flower Shop Blueprint] from Aurea for 500 gold coins. If you don’t have enough, complete deliveries or sell potions.

Talk to Kyla and select “Roy” to build the foundation of Roy’s House.

To build Roy’s house, you need to trade x1 [Flower Shop Blueprint], x35 [Branch], x14 [Rock], and x10 [Mud] to Kyla.

Purchase the blueprint from Aurea’s shop for 500 gold.

from Aurea’s shop for 500 gold. Branches are found in the Green Forest Plains. Shake trees to gather 3-4 from a single tree. Very easy to collect.

Rocks are found in Green Forest Plateau and Green Forest Waterfall. Look near cracked rocks. These will replenish daily.

Mud is found in Green Forest Waterfall near the water. Search near mud patches. You can also find mud in Green Forest Depths.

If you’re diligent, you can find all the ingredients you need in a day. When you open the item menu, fill all the item requirement blocks by depositing the items in your inventory — then complete the transfer. Kyla will begin work on the house the next day.

Once you begin work on Roy’s House, you’ll also begin another main quest. The dream quest will begin automatically — and Roy’s House will be complete after a day of work. Go visit his place and enjoy the new Flower Shop in town.

“A Strange Dream” Main Quest

Complete Kyla’s House, then sleep a day — you’ll wake up and begin investigating strange dreams. Ellie will gain a new [A Strange Dream] topic. Talk to Diane about this topic.

Talking to Diane about [A Strange Dream] unlocks the [Recipe: Dream Recollection Potion] in her shop. Purchase it for 10 Luna Coins.

Make sure to use the [Dream Recollection Potion] recipe to unlock it in your diary. Now you can craft it to remember your strange dreams! Here’s how to get on that.

Crafting Dream Recollection Potion :

: Collect [Blue Moon Butterfly Extract] and [Dried Pompom Feather].

To get [Blue Moon Butterflies], wait until night and explore Green Forest Plateau and Green Forest Waterfall. Catch the glowing blue butterflies with a net. You need x2 for the Extractor.

To get [Pompom Tail Feathers], travel to Green Forest Depths. Pompoms are only awake at night. Get x4 [Pompom Tail Feathers] for the Roaster.

Collecting tail feathers is tricky. These little white birds will fly away if you approach. Look away from them when they look at you — when they calm down, they’ll look away. Sneak closer until you can pick a feather.

Set Heat: 3, Stir Left.

Pompoms are one of the most annoying critters to harvest. There are only three sets of them in the Green Forest Depths, so you can only collect x3 [Pompom Tail Feathers] in a single night. If you’ve never collected them, you’ll have to return a second night to get the fourth feather.

Drink the potion at 8:00 PM, then go to bed to progress. You’ll appear in a strange dreamscape — follow the lights to meet the White Cat God. You’ll learn the secret of your mission here; a cat god wants Ellie to help the town! We can’t say no, can we?