As you make your way through the missions of Sniper Elite 5, you can come across several other Starting Locations that allow you to begin a given mission from a different angle. These are known as Starting Locations, and you will need to find them in order to use these other Starting Locations in new playthroughs of a mission. There is no better place to start than the beginning, so allow me to breakdown the Starting Locations of the game’s first mission. This guide will show players where to find all of the starting locations that can be found in Mission 1: The Atlantic Wall in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 1 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 4 starting locations that you can unlock in Chapter 1 of Sniper Elite 5. Two of these locations will be unlocked as you make your way through the level for the first time. This leaves you with two starting locations that you can find in and around the small French town. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.

Starting Location #1: Submarine Deck

The first Starting Location that you have access to is the Submarine Deck, which is the default entrance that you will use on your first playthrough of the mission. It is important to note that anytime that you use this Starting Location, you will need to go through the game’s tutorial, so it is best to use the other entrances on subsequent playthroughs.

Starting Location #2: Interrogation Block

The next Starting Location is unmissable and will be found right after meeting up with your contact Charlie, aka Blue Viper. After the cutscene with her, go up the staircase and kill the enemy within the room. This room is your new starting point.

Starting Location #3: French Countryside

The French Countryside is found at the point farthest north of the map. Follow the road all the way to the top of the map to the location that is marked on the map. On the left side of the road, you will find a bonfire surrounded by some wooden crates. Interact with the bonfire to light it and unlock this Starting Location.

Starting Location #4: Town Promenade

The last Starting Location is the Town Promenade is found to the southwest of the map. Follow the road to the south of the town near the coast and make your way to a Gazebo that is overlooking the ocean. Just before the Gazebo, there is a path that leads through the bushes and brings you to a small campsite and another bonfire. Interact with it to unlock the last Starting Location.

