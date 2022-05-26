Little Witch In The Woods: How To Find All Ritoring’s Gifts | Secret Ingredients Guide

Ritoring’s Gift is a material you might never find in Little Witch In The Woods. This extremely easy-to-miss item is usually hidden in dark corners of the map, disguised by flowers and trees. You’ll never even know these are hidden all over the map. Their purpose is mysterious, but the fact they exist at all means you’ll want to grab them. We’ve found plenty so far, so here’s a list of all their locations with screenshots. Prepare for future updates and stock up on this rare ingredient. Who knows, it might be required to craft up something really good.

More Little Witch In The Woods guides:

First Weed Termination Potion | Repairing The Extractor | How To Reach The Village | How To Use & Repair The Broom | Unreadable Memo & Tears of the Moon Guide | How To Find The Prickly Vine | Free Witch Chalk Locations | How To Find All Crafting Materials | Upgrading Inventory & Storage

All Ritoring’s Gift Locations

Ritoring’s Gift is a rare ingredient that is hidden all throughout the Green Forest. They’re extremely hard to find, so use these descriptions / screenshots to make finding them much easier.

Ritoring’s Gift #1: Green Forest Plains – In the trees in the upper-right corner of the map. Look just southeast of the nest by the cliff.

Ritoring’s Gift #2: Green Forest Plains – Just above the Green Forest Depths entrance, hidden under the trees.

Ritoring’s Gift #3: Green Forest Plains – Above the stairs leading to the village. Look behind the Cramapple bush.

Ritoring’s Gift #4: Witch’s Garden – In the upper-left mixed in with the other white flowers.

Ritoring’s Gift #5: Green Forest Plateau – Near the entrance to the Waterfall that was once blocked by weeds, there’s a flower patch with a hidden Ritoring.

Ritoring’s Gift #6: Green Forest Plateau – To the right of the Summit entrance, there’s a cloudy section of map. Climb up to the large flower and harvest the hidden Ritoring in the left corner patch of flowers.

Ritoring’s Gift #7: Green Forest Plateau – To the left of the Summit entrance, use a Nutrition Potion on the withered green vines to restore them. Then you can climb up onto the high ledge with this ritoring.

Ritoring’s Gift #8: Green Forest Waterfall – A tricky one. South of the big bridge over the top of the waterfall, there’s a hidden pathway in the trees that leads to a small shack. Go past it and climb on the vines. Climb right then down to reach this hidden ledge.

Ritoring’s Gift #9: Green Forest Waterfall – In the lower-left of the Waterfall, reach the cliff with vines snaking all the way up. Climb on the vines and to the left behind the tree for a secret path to the raised ledge.

Ritoring’s Gift #10: Green Forest Waterfall – At the top-left corner, to the left of the raging waterfall, there’s a cliff with a rotten climbable vine. Use Nutrition Potion to restore the vines and climb up.

Ritoring’s Gift #11: Green Forest Depths – Two are right next to each other in the depths. On the right side, go down until you find a small dark alcove on the left. In the upper-left corner, there’s a Mandragora and a Ritoring right by it.

Ritoring’s Gift #12: Green Forest Depths – From the entrance to the previous Ritoring, go down and pick by the white flower.

Ritoring’s Gift #13: Green Forest Depths – Bottom-left of the Depths, in the dark area. Collect in the white flower patch.

Ritoring’s Gift #14: Green Forest Depths – In the center of the Depths, on the path to the prickly vine core. To the left, you’ll find the Ritoring on the large tree.

That’s all of them we’ve found so far. What are they for? There doesn’t seem to be a purpose in the game yet. We’re still in Early Access, so check back soon for more!