Little Witch In The Woods: How To Make Gold & Luna Coins | Farming Guide

There are two types of currency in Little Witch In The Woods — regular gold coins and Luna Coins. Each type of currency is earned from their respective store, and there are multiple ways to make lots of cash, but the most efficient by far is completing daily quests. By talking to Diane or Aurea, tab over to the right-most selection to accept (or decline) their daily quest. Daily quests are short delivery missions, tasking you with providing a certain amount of potions / candies before the next day is over. I recommend immediately embarking on these quests after accepting them. You only have a limited amount of time, so you don’t want to miss the deadline.

In this early-access version of the game, there are really very few requests. If you stock up on specific materials, you can start crafting and earning huge rewards instantly. We’ll explain in the full guide below, but these daily quests are extremely easy to pull off and they get easier if you’ve upgraded your tools in the workshop. To make your life easier, I also recommend collecting as many branches, mud and rock as you can while exploring. Don’t forget to replenish your stamina during the day with fruits you can collect in Green Forest Plains and Green Forest Plateau.

How To Make Money | Gold Coins & Luna Coins

The two types of currency are gold and Luna Coins — each comes from a different source and is used for different purposes. Gold coins are general currency while Luna Coins are used specifically to make purchases from the Witch’s Catalogue.

Gold Coins : Given by Aurea the travelling merchant in the village. She sets up shop after you clear the prickly vines. She’ll give you coins for selling potions or for completing her daily quest. Used to make purchases at Aurea’s store or used for making repairs with Kyla.

: Given by the travelling merchant in the village. She sets up shop after you clear the prickly vines. She’ll give you coins for selling potions or for completing her daily quest. Used to make purchases at Aurea’s store or used for making repairs with Kyla. Luna Coins: Given by Diane the Witch Catalogue representative that appears outside the Witch House early. Luna Coins are rewarded for completing daily quests. They’re used to buy items from the Witch Catalogue. Most importantly you’ll need them to purchase recipes.

To farm for coins, you’ll want to take on Daily Quests. Daily Quests are available from Aurea and Diane, and they give you their respective currencies in exchange for potions or candies. Almost always, they’ll ask for candies. With this in mind, we can make lots of money with minimum effort. If you harvest a few specific materials every day, you can easily earn 2k+ with very little effort. Luna Coins really aren’t required in the long run, you only need a specific amount. Still, crafting these items is useful for both daily quests.

How To Make Daily Quests Easier : Daily Quests from Aurea and Diane almost always ask for the same candy — either Healing Candy or Curse-Lifting Candy . This is true of both characters.

: Daily Quests from Aurea and Diane almost always ask for the same candy — either or . This is true of both characters. To get the most out of daily quests, spend extra time during the day to collect: Witch Flowers, Squishchub Fur and Maple Herbs . Witch Flowers are found all over the Plains / Plateau, fur is found on the white critters that populate the Plains, and Maple Herbs are on the cliffs in the Plateau / Waterfall.

. Witch Flowers are found all over the Plains / Plateau, fur is found on the white critters that populate the Plains, and Maple Herbs are on the cliffs in the Plateau / Waterfall. Even when you don’t have a daily quest, grab as many of these as you can. Replenish your stamina with fruit items during the day to get more.

If you have those three ingredients, you can easily complete the quest daily and get your reward. I don’t recommend selling potions otherwise — just do the Daily Quests for the maximum reward. You can even craft the Healing Candy / Curse-Lifting Candy to make sure you’ve got a fresh supply before talking to either quest-giver. You’ll want to focus mostly on Aurea as her later upgrades get pretty expensive.