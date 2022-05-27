Sniper Elite 5: Full Achievement and Trophy List

All of the achievements meant only for the most elite snipers.

Sniper Elite 5 has just come out and with its collection of sprawling World War II levels that see you putting your stealth and marksman skills to the test, there are also achievements and trophies for you to unlock. There are a total of 49 achievements and another eight achievements for the Wolf Mountain DLC. This brings the total unlockable achievements to 57, with 58 trophies with the addition of the Platinum Trophy for PlayStation players. This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Sniper Elite 5.

All Achievements And Trophies In Sniper Elite 5

These achievements are unlocked by completing each of the 8 missions for the game’s campaign. There is also an achievement that is unlocked for completing the game, along with another one for beating it on the brutal Authentic difficulty.

Meeting Resistance : Weaken the Atlantic wall and rendezvous with Blue Viper.

: Weaken the Atlantic wall and rendezvous with Blue Viper. Confirming Suspicions : Raid Chateau de Berengar and Möller’s Office.

: Raid Chateau de Berengar and Möller’s Office. The Kraken Wakes : Infiltrate Beaumont-Saint-Denis and Uncover Operation Kraken.

: Infiltrate Beaumont-Saint-Denis and Uncover Operation Kraken. It’s Starting to Crack : Destroy Operation Kraken’s production facility at Martressac.

: Destroy Operation Kraken’s production facility at Martressac. Change the Channel : Destroy the Prototype Stealth U-Boat hidden in Festung Guernsey.

: Destroy the Prototype Stealth U-Boat hidden in Festung Guernsey. Taking it back : Liberate Desponts-sur-Douve and secure Allied transport routes.

: Liberate Desponts-sur-Douve and secure Allied transport routes. Target America : Destroy the V2 Launch Sites and Uncover the target of Operation Kraken.

: Destroy the V2 Launch Sites and Uncover the target of Operation Kraken. The Kraken Sleeps : Stop Operation Kraken and sink its deadly fleet.

: Stop Operation Kraken and sink its deadly fleet. Liberté : Complete the campaign.

: Complete the campaign. Best of the Best: Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty.

These next six achievements are tied to collectibles and optional objectives that can be found throughout each of these missions. Collecting all of them and completing these optional objectives will unlock the following achievements:

No Stone Unturned : Complete 16 optional objectives.

: Complete 16 optional objectives. From Paris with Love : Collect 41 Personal letters.

: Collect 41 Personal letters. Burn after reading : Collect 39 classified documents.

: Collect 39 classified documents. Souvenir hunter : Collect 24 Hidden Items.

: Collect 24 Hidden Items. Tinkerer : Interact with 24 workbenches.

: Interact with 24 workbenches. Eagle Eyed: Destroy 24 Dead-eye Targets.

There is also a trio of achievements that are tied to the game’s multiplayer, one being for the team-based PVP mode and the other being for the Axis Invasion mode, which sees you either taking the role of an enemy sniper to hunt down another player as they play the campaign or vise versa with another player invading you.

Enemy at the Gates : Defeat an invading Sniper Jager.

: Defeat an invading Sniper Jager. Opposing Force : Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader.

: Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader. Fields of Glory: Join and finish one team-based PVP match.

The next four achievements are tied to mastering different weapons that you can use throughout the game.

Master of Pistols : Obtain six pistol-related mastery medals.

: Obtain six pistol-related mastery medals. Master of Secondaries : Obtain six secondary-related mastery medals.

: Obtain six secondary-related mastery medals. Master of Rifles : Obtain six rifle-related mastery medals.

: Obtain six rifle-related mastery medals. Master-at-arms: Become the Master of each weapon.

On your way to mastering your weapons, you will need to kill a lot of enemies, which is where the next collection of achievements comes in. These achievements are rewarded to you as you reach a certain amount of kills with certain weapon types and certain types of kills.

Gunslinger : Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol.

: Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol. Skirmisher : Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon.

: Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon. Sharpshooter : Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle.

: Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle. Set Europe Ablaze : Kill 50 enemies with traps.

: Kill 50 enemies with traps. Precision Is Key : Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights.

: Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights. Out of Scope : Kill 150 enemies with a rifle while in Iron Sights.

: Kill 150 enemies with a rifle while in Iron Sights. Resourceful : Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons.

: Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons. Der Geist : Achieve 250 ghost kills.

: Achieve 250 ghost kills. As Quiet as a Mouse : Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask.

: Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask. Close Quarters : Perform 100 lethal takedowns.

: Perform 100 lethal takedowns. Rigged to Blow : Kill 20 soldiers using booby traps.

: Kill 20 soldiers using booby traps. My Little Friend : Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons.

: Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons. Lord of War : Get a kill with 20 different weapons.

: Get a kill with 20 different weapons. Snake in the Grass: While in Tall Grass, kill 50 soldiers.

Where the previous group of achievements and trophies were tied to getting a certain number of kills, the next set of achievements is tied to doing certain actions throughout the game, these include killing enemies is specific ways and doing specific side objectives.

Organ Grinder : Hit every organ at least once with a rifle.

: Hit every organ at least once with a rifle. Strategist : Make a tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle.

: Make a tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle. Explosive Efficiency : Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one grenade.

: Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one grenade. The Long Game : Total kill distance of 100000 meters.

: Total kill distance of 100000 meters. Die Nussknacker Sweet! : Get a testicle shot with a rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more.

: Get a testicle shot with a rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more. It’ll Buff Right Out : Destroy Möller’s shiny new car.

: Destroy Möller’s shiny new car. Locomotion Commotion : In Martressac, create an accident that destroys the train in the storage area.

: In Martressac, create an accident that destroys the train in the storage area. Up Close and Personal : Melee takedown each one of the three snipers guarding the bridge.

: Melee takedown each one of the three snipers guarding the bridge. Road Rage : In Research Facility, find and destroy one of each type of vehicle present in this mission.

: In Research Facility, find and destroy one of each type of vehicle present in this mission. Don’t hold your breath : Make the final shot in St Nazaire without using Empty Lung.

: Make the final shot in St Nazaire without using Empty Lung. Brains of the Operation : Kill Möller with a headshot.

: Kill Möller with a headshot. Sight Beyond Sights: Kill Möller with a rifle, while in Iron Sights.

For PlayStation players, there is the Platinum Trophy, which you will unlock when you complete every achievement shown above.

Sniper Elite – Obtain all Trophies.

Finally, there is also a set of achievements tied to the Wolf Mountain DLC that players that pre-ordered the game received and can be purchased right now.

Führerious Repetition : Wolf Mountain – Kill Hitler 5 times.

: Wolf Mountain – Kill Hitler 5 times. Reich To The Point : Wolf Mountain – Kill only Hitler and exfiltrate.

: Wolf Mountain – Kill only Hitler and exfiltrate. From Führer Away : – Wolf Mountain – Kill Hitler at a distance of 300 meters or more.

: – Wolf Mountain – Kill Hitler at a distance of 300 meters or more. Herr Today, Gone Tomorrow : Wolf Mountain – Complete the mission.

: Wolf Mountain – Complete the mission. Das Familienjuwel : – Wolf Mountain – Kill Hitler with a testicle shot.

: – Wolf Mountain – Kill Hitler with a testicle shot. Covert Elimination : Wolf Mountain – Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected.

: Wolf Mountain – Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected. Alpha : Wolf Mountain – Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty.

: Wolf Mountain – Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty. Operation Foxley: Wolf Mountain – Complete the mission with a 2-star rating.

Stay tuned to Gameranx as guides for these achievements will be going up in the coming days!

