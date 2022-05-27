Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 1 Optional Objectives

While each mission in Sniper Elite 5 comes with a main objective to complete, each one also comes with serveral Optional Objectives. These side missions can provide you with rewards and are tied to the “No Stone Unturned” achievement, which you complete upon completing all of them. One our journey, to that achievement, let’s begin at the start! This guide will show players all of the optional objectives that you can complete in Sniper Elite 5 Mission 1: The Atlantic Wall.

All Mission 1 Optional Objectives In Sniper Elite 5

There are 3 Optional Objectives that can be found in Mission 1, each of them tasking you with destroying sets of powerful weapons found in the town. All of the locations for these Optional Objectives are marked in blue on the map pictured below.

Neutralize the Coastal Defenses

There are two bunkers as well as an apartment that have been built to serve as defenses for the Germans’ hold on the coastal town. You will need to destroy all three of these defenses to complete this challenge, you will need to find a nearby satchel explosives. Approach the waypoint to put the satchel in the defenses, which will then allow you to arm them and then get a safe distance away before it explodes. Do this at all three locations to complete this Optional Objective.

Neutralize the Anti-Air Guns

There are three Anti-Air Guns found in the northern-center part of the map, all of which are marked on the map shown above. To detroy these guns, you will need to once again collect a satchel and place it upon the gun just like you did in the bunnkers in the coastal defensives optional objective. Destroy all three of the guns to complete this objective.

Destroy the Battery Gun

After the tutorial, you see a giant gun destroy the submarine that brought into the mission. This last objective sees you getting revenge and destroying this massive gun. The gun is found in the northwest of the map and there are two ways to destroy the gun. You can either arm the missile pictured below and destroy the gun the next time it fires. You can also find the generator and use a crowbar to cause the gun to get power down.

More Sniper Elite 5 Guides:

Sniper Elite 5: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Sniper Elite 5: How to Turn Off Axis Invasion | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 1 Starting Locations