How To Keep Making Purchases On The Wii U & 3DS eShops

As the age of online gaming hit, virtual marketplaces came to be a main avenue for purchasing games. Both the Wii U and 3DS let users use the Nintendo eShop to buy games. Sadly though, you can no longer use your credit or debit card to make purchases. As of right now, there is a way around this problem, but it will take some work, and you will need to own the Nintendo Switch.

What happened to the Nintendo eShop on Wii U and 3DS?

The Nintendo eShop, like most console stores, makes buying games from your home easy. Now that the Nintendo Switch has been out for quite some time though, Nintendo finally decided it was time to migrate away from the Wii U and 3DS. This, of course, means that online services were slowly being shut down, and the eShop is just one of the last features to make its way out the door for these platforms.

Nintendo announced that this would happen well in advance, and once an eShop is closed on a console, it will never be reopened, and if you want to keep playing the newest games, you will need to pick up a current-gen platform.

How to Make Purchases on the Wii U and 3DS in 2022

Right now, you can still use Nintendo eShop cards to purchase content. If you want to get around this and use your credit card, though, then you’re in luck. There is still a way to do so. It’s just a bit complicated.

First, you will need to own a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.

a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Next, you will need to have the same Nintendo ID used on your Switch and your 3DS or Wii U.

used on your Switch and your 3DS or Wii U. Go to the eShop and choose to add funds using your credit or debit card to your account.

using your credit or debit card to your account. Once the funds are added, go to your user icon in the eShop to open up the menu that shows your funds.

in the eShop to open up the menu that shows your funds. Once there, there will be a tiny bit of text that says merge funds. Press X to go to the next page.

that says merge funds. Press X to go to the next page. Once there, simply choose to merge funds between your consoles, and like magic, money will be added to your 3DS and Wii U shop account.

While this method does work, for now, it’s important to keep in mind that it can be cut off at any time and that the eShop will eventually close for good. Luckily, many games that were only available on the are available physically, and most first-party titles that were on the Wii U have already been ported to Nintendo Switch, the ones that don’t have physical copies that you can pick up if you want to go back and play a certain game.

