V Rising: How to Control Humans With a Servant Coffin

Having a servant or two can prove useful in helping you complete your daily chores as a vampire. You will need a Servant Coffin, a human, and some seductive abilities to get a servant to boss around your V Rising castle.

To build a Servant Coffin, you will need 16 Planks, 8 Copper Ingots and 1 Greater Blood Essence. To acquire some Greater Blood Essence, you will need to take some Unsullied Hearts to a Blood Press in your castle. Once you have built the Servant Coffin, interacting with it will grant you a new ability named Dominating Presence. Holding the CTRL key and selecting your new power will activate it and allow you to seduce humans.

How to get humans under your control in V Rising

To use your new powers to your advantage, you will have to fight a human until their HP is less than 30%. Quickly select your Dominating Presence ability and cast the Kiss of the Vampire spell. A purple glow will appear around the human’s body which indicates that you have successfully charmed them. They will then follow you all the way back to your base, right where you want them. It is important to note that your soon-to-be servant will still be vulnerable to attack, so make sure you protect them.

Each servant in V Rising offers their own unique perks and interacting with the servant coffin will allow you to see what those are. Learning the servant’s blood type, blood quality, and faction will give you an idea of what their expertise will be. Finally, you will need 100 Blood Essence to begin converting your human into a servant. As soon as this process is complete, you will be able to put your servant to work.

