Little Witch In The Woods: How To Upgrade Your Inventory & Storage

There’s nothing worse than running out of inventory space in a crafting game like Little Witch in the Woods. You start your adventure with a limited inventory that fills up quickly if you’re grabbing everything in the environment. Thankfully, you really only need a handful of crafting materials early on — it isn’t until you’ve unlocked the village and need more materials that you’ll really want to upgrade. The more inventory space you have, the more stuff you can grab while exploring daily without having to make annoying pitstops at your workshop. And eventually even your workshop storage will fill up.

If you’re waiting to see when you can enhance your inventory space, we’ve got an explanation below. This is how and when you’ll be able to purchase upgrades for your personal inventory and for your workshop storage. Early in the adventure, you’ll also be able to upgrade your workshop tools to produce more stuff faster.

How To Get Upgrades | Inventory, Storage & Tools

You can upgrade your containers in the workshop or your personal inventory. Each upgrade gives you +4 slots for items, and the high-level upgrades are pretty pricey. If you want to carry more stuff, you’ll need to start upgrading early and often! Here’s how to upgrade your inventory / storage, and how much each upgrade costs.

Ellie’s Inventory : As you progress in the story, you’ll be able to expand Ellie’s Inventory space by +4. Periodically talk to Aurea in Wisteria Village to purchase inventory upgrades. They cost gold to purchase.

: As you progress in the story, you’ll be able to expand Ellie’s Inventory space by +4. Periodically talk to Aurea in Wisteria Village to purchase inventory upgrades. They cost gold to purchase. Level 1 Upgrade: 250 Gold

Level 2 Upgrade: 400 Gold

Level 3 Upgrade: 900 Gold

Level 4 Upgrade: 2,000 Gold

Workshop Storage : To increase workshop storage, you’ll need to complete the quest to bring Kyla back to the village. Once Kyla arrives, talk to her and select the [Shop]. Storage upgrades increase storage by +4 spaces.

: To increase workshop storage, you’ll need to complete the quest to bring Kyla back to the village. Once Kyla arrives, talk to her and select the [Shop]. Storage upgrades increase storage by +4 spaces. Level 1 Upgrade: 250 Gold, 20 [Branch], 5 [Piece of Rock]

Level 2 Upgrade: 300 Gold, 25 [Branch], 10 [Piece of Rock]

You can also upgrade your tools. Your workshop has three tools, and all three can be upgraded relatively early in the adventure. These upgrades aren’t required — all tool upgrades do is increase the number of materials you can extract / roast / cook. Still useful! But all they do is save you a little time while crafting.

Tool Upgrades : You can also upgrade your Workshop Tools — the Witch’s Pot, Extractor and Roaster. These upgrades allow you to cook multiple materials at once. Upgrades are purchased through Diane.

: You can also upgrade your Workshop Tools — the Witch’s Pot, Extractor and Roaster. These upgrades allow you to cook multiple materials at once. Upgrades are purchased through Diane. Upgrades for the Witch’s Pot, Extractor and Roaster cost Luna Coins and materials.

[Branch], [Piece of Rock] and [Mud] are the primary materials required.

Make sure to collect plenty of [Branch], [Piece of Rock] and [Mud] while exploring the Green Forest. Keep it up and you’ll unlock so much! These ingredients are also required for building houses and getting storage upgrades. You’ll need as many as you can get your hands on.