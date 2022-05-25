Little Witch In The Woods: How To Find Every Crafting Material

Can't find Bird Sprouts? Need more Bush Bugs? Here's where to find every ingredient in the game.

To make all the witchy potions and candies in Little Witch in the Woods, you’ll need to collect rare ingredients. As you progress through the story, you’ll be able to purchase recipes with ingredients you might have no idea how to find. You might even know where to find specific animals but no idea how to get their materials. The game becomes more puzzling as you progress, and if you’re lost to certain valuable resources, we’ve made a full list explaining how to get them all.

Materials are split into three general categories: generic, creatures, and plants. Creatures are the little animals that you can harvest around the Green Forest. Plants are those stationary bits of shrubbery you’ll find in specific areas of the map — naturally, plants don’t run away, making them a lot easier to collect. The generic materials are branches, rocks, and mud. Even those are only found on specific maps. If you can’t get your hands on Bird Flowers or need to locate Wetland Grass, just scroll down the complete list of items available in the game so far.

All Crafting Materials List | Generic

Branch: Found everywhere, but especially common in Green Forest Plains. Shake out trees to drop +3 Branches.

Piece of Rock: Chunks of rock near broken boulders. Find many in Green Forest Plateau.

Mud: Found near mud patches on the ground. Can be collected without extra tools in Green Forest Waterfall and Green Forest Depths.

All Crafting Materials List | Plants

Witchflower: Found everywhere in Green Forest day or night. Pulled with gloves. Easiest to find in Green Forest Plains. Look for green 4-leaf clover plants.

Maple Herb: Found on cliffs in Green Forest Plateau and Green Forest Waterfalls. Look for small plants that are reddish-brown on the cliffs. Use the vines to reach. Picked with gloves.

Silver Starbell Pollen: Only collectible at night. Found often in Green Forest Plains. Use the net when the plant glows blue.

Wetland Grass: Found only near water in Green Forest Waterfall. Pull the large weed twice with gloves to collect.

Little Mandrake: Screaming plants only found in Green Forest Depths. Found in the shaded, dark corners of the depths. Pull until the meter is filled with gloves. Screams and drains your stamina after pulling unless you’ve used an [Earmuff Potion] to protect yourself.

All Crafting Materials List | Creatures

Squishychub Fur: Dropped by white-furred critters found in Green Forest Plains during the day. Use gloves to hug. They live near holes in groups of 2-3. The group will run after collecting about 2~ materials.

Bush Bug: Found hiding in bushes in Green Forest Plains day or night. Shake bushes with no fruit that shake slightly. A bug will float out. Then you can catch it with your net.

Blue Moon Butterfly: Glowing blue butterflies found in Green Forest Plateau and Green Forest Waterfall. Only appear at night. Approach slowly and use the net to catch. They’ll only flee if you miss.

Pumpkin Terrier Fur: Dropped by bramble-like animals that live in Green Forest Plains. Appear both night and day. They slowly roam around and will only flee if you try to pick them. Follow them when they run and hold down the collection button until the meter fills. Keep doing it until the fur pops off.

One Eye Frog: Found near the water at night in Green Forest Waterfall. Use the net to catch them — sneak close to them using [LB] or they’ll escape.

Pompom Tail Feather: Small sleepy birds found in Green Forest Depths at night. Grab feather with gloves when you’re close — you need to sneak close like One Eye Frogs. If they spot you, stand still and wait until they calm down. Sneak closer when they look away.

Bird Flower: Tiny pecking birds found in groups of 2~ in Green Forest Plateau. One of the trickiest creatures to collect materials from. To get the flower, slowly approach with sneaking. Get close and wait for the bird to shift around. Eventually a flower will appear on their head. Wait for a yellow flower to bloom, then sprint toward them to scare them away. The flower will drop off.

If you throw [Nutrition Potion] at a Sprout Bird, it will spawn many Bird Flowers.

Smile Bubble: Dropped by Blue Bubble Lizard in Green Forest Waterfall. They are not afraid of you. Wait for one to roll on its back. Then you can walk over and rub their belly for a bubble reward.

That’s all the crafting materials you can harvest in the game so far! Check back soon with new updates. There’s going to be plenty more to play around with in the future.