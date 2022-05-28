Trek to Yomi: All Artifacts in Chapter 7 | Lore Collectibles Guide

The last artifacts of your village are found on the way to the game's final confrontation.

We have finally reached the end of Trek to Yomi, with Hiroki returning from his journey in the Land of the Dead. Returning to your destroyed village, all that stands between you and the ending of the game is the final confrontation with Kagerou. As you make your way to the Dojo to face off against the demonic warlord, there is a final set of Artifacts for you to collect. There are a total of 60 Lore Collectible Artifacts in the game and if you have collected all the other ones that have appeared in the game, getting all the Aritfacts in this chapter will get you the “Leave no Stone Unturned” Achievement. This guide will explain to players where to find all of the Lore Collectibles Artifacts in Chapter 7 in Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 7 Lore Collectibles In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 9 Artifacts found in Chapter 7 of Trek to Yomi. It is important to know that Trek to Yomi does not have a chapter select feature, so even though you can replay the game to get any collectibles you might have missed, you will need to start over from the start of the game to get any Artifacts you might have missed. This makes knowing these locations the most important as you will need to replay the entire game to get these Artifacts if you miss any of them.

Artifact #1: Matching Kai-Awase Shell

Once you get control after the Chapter’s intro cutscene, you will find the first collectible for the level on the second screen to the right of where you start.

Artifact #2: Hiogi Remnant

Walk a little more to the right of the previous collectible and go past the first Shrine and enter the bar where you found the second collectible in Chapter 1.

Artifact #3: Kiseru Remnant

Make your way through the left door of the bar and head outside. Go down the stairs to enter a destroyed home. Heading out the door on the other side will get you to a courtyard where you will face off with several bandits. Once they are dealt with, progress through the open gate and go to the right to the wounded civilians. This is where you will find the collectible.

Artifact #4: Death Warrant

Continue through the level until you reach the point in the chapter where you fall through a rooftop. You will be able to leave the building and reach the screen shown on the left below. To the right of the screen is a secret area, which is where you are able to pick up the Death Warrant.

Artifact #5: Omoikane Mask

Continue through the mission until you face off with a mini-boss called The General. Once he is dead, enter the house that was behind him and you will find the Artifact on the shelf right next to the door.

Artifact #6: Tsurugi

Continue through the chapter until you reach the point where a huge bolt of lightning strikes a tree causing it to collapse. Push through the next building and come out to the other side. The next interior after that will be the destroyed building shown below and you will find the Tsurugi Artifact stabbed into the table.

Artifact #7: Kanke Koshu

The next Artifact is in the same burning building where you find the Tsurugi. Head up to the second floor and you will find the collectible next to the double door seen below.

Artifact #8: Kagami

The next Artifact is found just after the fireworks set piece that sees you running through the village as you outrun a series of explosions. The event ends on a shallow river bank. Instead of taking the nearby walkway up onto the bridge, go under the bridge to find the Kagami collectible.

Artifact #9: Osake Cup

The final Artifact is found just before the final boss of the game. When you reach the gate that leads up to the dojo, go to the left to find the Osake Cup Artifact.

Upon collecting this last Artifact and if you have gotten all the previous Artifacts, you will unlock the “Leave no Stone Unturned” Achievement. Congratulations!

