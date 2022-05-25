Trek to Yomi: All Artifacts in Chapter 6 | Lore Collectibles Guide

There are a total of 60 Lore Collectible Artifacts found across can be found Trek to Yomi‘s seven chapters each one being a unique item that comes with a short description of what they are. With these items also connected to the “Leave no Stone Unturned” Achievement, which requires players to find all of these collectibles to unlock, players that want to collect them all must know where to find them. This guide will show players where to find all of the Lore Collectible Artifacts in Chapter 6 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 6 Lore Collectibles In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 10 Artifacts found in Chapter 6 of Trek to Yomi. It is important to know that Trek to Yomi does not have a chapter select feature, so even though you can replay the game to get any collectibles you might have missed, you will need to start over from the start of the game to get any Artifacts you might have missed.

Artifact #1: Yutsu-Tsuma-Gushi

As soon as you get control of Hiroki at the start of the Chapter, take a few steps to the right and then go back towards the wall at the back of the screen.

Artifact #2: Maggots

Progress through the chapter until you meet the spirit that will guide you through the chapter and then use two obelisks to teleport. You will know that you have used the right teleporter because Hiroki is seen sliding down a sloped rock right after using it. Once you finish sliding, progress to the screen below and then go up the slope going to the left to find the collectible.

Artifact #3: Ebikazura Grapes

Enter the cave next to the previous collectible and make your way through the portal that is found at the end of it. You will come out to an area that has a group of enemies shooting volleys of arrows at you, which you need to protect yourself from by using falling debris as cover. At the end of this section, you will reach the screen pictured below and will be able to pick up the Ebikazura Grapes collectible.

Artifact #4: Thunder Drum

The next collectible is found within the same zone as the previous collectible inside a destroyed building. Progress through the area and make your way up the spiral mountain until you enter a building. Climb the ladder and walk across the support beams to reach the place pictured below.

Artifact #5: Ookamuduminomikoto

After the previous Artifact, you will need to make your way into a nearby temple which is where you will do an environmental puzzle and need to activate four obelisks in a certain order to activate a portal. On the other side of that portal is another obelisk that will teleport you to a windy village. Reach the obelisk of this zone and just before it you will find the fifth Artifact of the chapter, pictured below.

Artifact #6: Totsuka-No-tsurugian

Use the obelisk seen in the picture above to reach an area that is mostly made up of a series of wooden bridges. Make it all the way to the right of these bridges to reach the tree that is shown just before the obelisk teleporter for the area. You will find the collectible sitting on a box at the base of the tree.

Artifact #7: Naginata Tip

The next obelisk teleports you to a burning village, again with a series of wooden bridges. Cross three of these bridges to reach the picture below. This is where you will find the Naginata Tip Artifact.

Artifact #8: Tainted Clothing

Progress through the burning village to find the next obelisk to teleport to a new zone. Travel through this new zone until you reach the next obelisk on a windy dock. It is on this dock at the far right of the screen that you will find the Tainted Clothing Artifact

Artifact #9: Yomotsu Hirasaka

The obelisk takes you to a much calmer village than the one from before. This collectible is found in the area that you arrive at after teleporting, pictured below.

Artifact #10: Onusa

Just as you found the last collectible at the start of this calm village, the final collectible is found at the end of the area. The ending of this zone is not capped off by an obelisk but rather a blinding white light. Just before entering the light, go to the small area to the left to find the Onusa Artifact.

