V Rising: How To Protect Yourself From The Sun

Although you adopt the role of a deadly vampire in V Rising, there will be obstacles getting in your way of becoming the next Dracula. If you have played a survival game before, you will know that the day time is usually the safest time to explore. However, this title is the complete opposite as the sun will kill your vampire. Protecting yourself from the sun in V Rising is essential, so you want to make sure you learn how to do it.

When you are exploring the world of V Rising during the day, you will want to stick to the shadows. There are various objects that will provide the shade you need to stay alive such as trees and buildings. All you have to do is be on the look out for shadows on the ground to keep yourself safe from those harmful sun rays.

How to protect yourself from the sun in your V Rising base

However, when you are in your base there is a way in which you can guarantee yourself some shade. Constructing a Mist Brazier will block out the sun and make it a distant memory. The only resource that is required to build a Mist Brazier is 120 stone. In order to keep it active, you will have to supply it with bones which are dropped by the animals and creatures you kill.

Once you have a Mist Brazier to protect you from the sun, you can take care of your domestic duties during the day and venture out at night. That is all you need to know about protecting yourself from the sun in V Rising.

