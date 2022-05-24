Little Witch In The Woods: How To Use & Repair The Broom | Faster Travel Guide

You’re not a real witch until you’re riding a broom. Little Witch In The Woods confirms that philosophy, and you’ll get a ridable broom pretty early in your apprenticeship adventure. The Broom is a handy tool that gives you a giant boost in speed, letting you get more done during the day — very handy when you’ve got time limits on jobs to deliver candies or potions to the various merchants in the forest. If you’re sick of slowly running around using all your stamina, you’ll want to bust out the broom.

But if you’ve played for very long, you’ll know that sometimes using items isn’t very intuitive in Little Witch In The Woods. To truly use your Broom, you’ll need to add it to your permanent HUD first. After that, you’ll also have to maintain it through repairs. You can repair the Broom in two different ways, and it is a surprisingly fragile piece of wood. Bumping into walls lowers the condition rapidly, forcing you to finally get some use out of the workbench in the bottom-right corner of your witch workshop. Let’s talk about the basics of broom use.

Broom Guide | How To Unlock, Use & Repair

The Broom is a special reward you’ll get for talking to Diane for the first time. The Witch Catalogue merchant appears in front of the Witch’s House after unlocking the Wisteria Village path, and will visit your house from 8AM to 6PM every day. For talking to her, you’ll earn the Broom!

The Broom allows you to travel faster around the map. Press [B] to ride it and [RB] to give yourself a boost. Don’t crash or boost too long or the broom will start to break! Also, it doesn’t appear to be usable at first. Using it is really simple.

How To Use The Broom: Press [Y] to open your inventory, then select the [Broom]. Use it to add it to your HUD. Now you can activate it freely at any time by pressing [B].

The Broom has a condition meter that lowers the longer you use it. To maintain your Broom, you’ll need to use the workshop in the lower level of the Witch House.

How To Repair The Broom: In the workshop, use the workbench in the lower-right corner. Brooms can be repaired with [Mud] or [Branch] materials. Branches are found all over the Green Forest Plains and are easy to find. Collect as many as you can whenever you’re out exploring!

Branches repair your broom by 250 durability with each use. You can fully repair a Broom with x12 [Branch] materials. It sounds like a lot, so you’ll want to collect as many as possible while exploring. They’re one of the most integral items in the game, and they respawn daily. If you don’t keep your Broom repaired, it will break down and move very slowly. If you want to keep being speedy, collect plenty of branches!