Little Witch In The Woods: How To Find The Prickly Vine Core | Puzzle Solutions Guide

Lost and need help finding the prickly vine core? We'll guide you to the source.

Having the means to destroy the Prickly Vine Core isn’t enough — we also have to find it. Little Witch In The Woods doesn’t give you many clues to find the prickly vine core, and there are multiple barriers in your path. You’ll need to craft multiple unique potions and explore an old temple filled with puzzles. We’ll explain every step in the full quest guide below.

Here, we’re covering how to complete “Find the Prickly Vine Core” quest, taking you through the Green Forest Waterfalls, to the Green Forest Depths, and finally to the nucleus. Destroying it will release Kyla the Carpenter’s house from an evil vine infestation and bring her back to Wisteria Village in a few future steps.

The hardest part of this series of quests is the crafting. Here, the game really doesn’t tell you how to get the ingredients you’ll need, and some of them are really pretty tricky to grab. If you miss a quick tutorial or explanation, you might have no idea how to progress. We’ve got all the details you need to become a Master Witch below.

“Find the Prickly Vine Core” Main Quest

To find the Prickly Vine Nucleus, travel to the Green Forest Plateau and check to the left of the Summit entrance. There’s a path here with a Withered Beansprout — a big green tall sprout. It is withered and low, making it impossible to cross. We need to make that beansprout grow.

How To Make The Beansprout Grow :

: To repair the Beansprout, purchase the [Recipe: Nutrition Potion] from Diane’s Witch Catalogue. Use the recipe in your inventory to unlock the recipe in your book.

The [Nutrition Potion] will make the Beansprout grow when the potion is thrown at it. That will complete the small bridge, allowing you to access the core area.

The [Nutrition Potion] is a little tricky to craft. Let’s get into that now.

How To Craft Nutrition Potion :

: [Nutrition Potion] has three ingredients: [Maple Herb Extract], [Bush Bug Extract], and [Silver Starbell Pollen Extract].

[Maple Herb Extract] is easiest. Get x2 [Maple Herb] from the cliffs in Green Forest Plateau and use it in the Extractor.

[Bush Bug Extract] comes from x2 [Bush Bugs]. Interact with bushes that have no berries in Green Forest Plains and catch the small yellow bugs that appear with a Bug Net. You can purchase a Bug Net from Diana for x3 Luna Coins.

[Silver Starbell Extract] is from the pot-shaped plants that glow at night. Wait until dark, then interact with the silver glowing plants in Green Forest Plains. When you see the sparkles, use the Bug Net to catch them.

Use all three on the Extractor to get the ingredients you need.

Set Heat: 3, Stir: Right.

Return to the upper-left area of Green Forest Plateau and use the [Nutrition Potion] on the Withered Beansprout. Cross left and climb left over the vines to reach the upper level of Green Forest Waterfall.

Follow the prickly vines down the waterfalls. Go left, down and across the stone bridge. Then down and right, crossing another lower stone bridge over the falls. Keep winding down until you reach the bottom-left corner of the map. You’ll encounter the Gaga Bird again! The vines go past the Gaga Bird, but the annoying screech makes it impossible to progress.

How To Get By The Gaga Bird :

: To get by the noisy screech, you need the [Earmuff Potion]. Purchase the [Recipe: Earmuff Potion] from Diana’s Witch Catalogue for x10 Luna Coins.

Now we need to craft the [Earmuff Potion]. It has several new ingredients you haven’t used before. Here’s how to get them.

How To Craft Earmuff Potion :

: [Earmuff Potion] requres [One-Eyed Frog Roast], [Wetland Grass Water], and [Blue Moon Butterfly Extract].

[One Eye Frog Roast] requires x2 [One Eye Frog]. Find these frogs at the bottom of Green Forest Waterfall near the water. Sneak [LB] to approach and grab them with a Bug Net.

[Wetland Grass] is found near the water at the bottom of the Green Forest Waterfall. Tug twice with gloves to collect it.

[Blue Moon Butterflies] are glowing butterflies you can find often near glowing plants in Green Forest Plateau at night. Catch them with the Bug Net. If you miss they’ll fly away.

Use the Extractor and the Roaster to acquire the ingredients, then combine them in the Cauldron.

Set Heat: 1, Stir: Left.

Drink the [Earmuff Potion] near the Gaga Bird, then you can approach it and scare it away permanently. Finally we can access the Green Forest Depths. In this area, snake around to the upper-right of the map to unlock a shortcut to the Green Forest Plains.

To find the source of the vines, travel to the center of the Green Forest Depths. There you’ll find a huge door, but there’s seemingly no way to open it. Interacting with the door will give you the [Blue Witch Chalk].

How To Use the Blue Witch Chalk :

: Return to the area where you rescued Rubrum from the spiderwebs. Use the path from the Green Forest Plateau to the Green Forest Waterfalls, or unlock the lower gate, to return to the area with the blue chalk gate. Now we can finally open this door.

Inside the gate, you’ll encounter a seesaw and weight puzzle. Mysterious!

How To Solve The Seesaw Weight Puzzle :

: Collect the weight from the right arm of the left seesaw.

Place the weight onto the left arm of the right seesaw.

That way, the weight will be pressing down on the button. Wait a moment and the gate will lower. There’s a second puzzle ahead.

How To Solve The Second Seesaw Weight Puzzle :

: On the left side, use a [Weed Terminator Potion] to clear the weeds and destroy the core. Grab the weight.

On the right side, attach the weight, then use [Nutrition Potion] on the dead Beansprout underneath the heavy weight.

Have both potions prepared before attempting to solve the puzzle. Hit both buttons and the bridge will raise, giving you the [Witch’s Red Chalk]. Flip the switch to open the gate back in the Green Forest Depths.

Now we can return to the depths and reach the core. Past the gate, you’ll find the nucleus behind a strange bird cage. Use the red witch chalk marking on the right of the cage to remove it — then select to use the [Tear of the Moon] on the core.

We’ve finally freed Kyla’s House in the village! Return to the village and talk to Enite to send Kyla a letter. The carpenter will be back in town.