Little Witch In The Woods: How To Destroy The Prickly Vine Core | Tears of the Moon Crafting Guide

There’s no end to your prickly problems in Little Witch In The Woods. After destroying the oversized prickly vines blocking your way into Wisteria Village, you’ll find the town mostly in ruins thanks to even more prickly vines. And these vines can’t be destroyed by any normal means. That potion you used last time won’t work — the solution is to craft an even better potion called “Tears of the Moon”. There’s just one problem, you have no idea how to make it!

The “Tears of the Moon” potion can only be crafted after reading the Unreadable Memo — a document written in ancient Witch language. So we’ve got multiple problems to deal with. We have to craft a potion to read a memo to get a recipe to craft a potion. Got all that? We’ll walk you through all the steps in the full guide below. This one is a doozy.

More Little Witch In The Woods guides:

First Weed Termination Potion | Repairing The Extractor | How To Reach The Village | How To Use & Repair The Broom | How To Find The Prickly Vine

“Investigate the Prickly Vines at the Carpenter’s House” Main Quest

Once you unlock the village of Wisteria, you’ll be able to bring back the townsfolk. The first townsfolk you’ll want to bring back is Kyla the Carpenter. Follow the story until you talk to Enite in Wisteria. The Village Chief will give you the quest when you return the next day after your first visit.

The quest has begun! To bring back Kyla and fix her house, we need to gain “The Prickly Vines of the Village” keyword. Gain it by investigating the house ruins in the top-left corner of the village.

Once you have the keyword, let’s start talking to all the villagers.

Talk to Arden about the [Prickly Vines]. He’s the dragon chef in the restaurant in the lower-right section of town.

Talk to Rubrum about the [Prickly Vines]. During the day, you’ll often find him right outside the village in the Green Forest Plains.

Talk to Enite about the [Prickly Vines]. She wanders around the village and often returns to her house.

Talk to Aurea about the [Prickly Vines]. She’s near the fountain.

Only Arden and Rubum know anything about the vines. With your information, return to the Witch’s House and interact with the bookshelf to the right of the elevator. After gaining this information, return to Kyla’s House Ruins in Wisteria and investigate the ruins. We now know that we have to find the Prickly Vine Core to remove the vines — but we can’t concoct a potion to destroy it just yet.

“Concoct the Moon’s… Blah Blah Potion” Main Quest

To progress, we need to rest the night and talk to Diane in the morning.

When Diane appears outside the Witch House (8AM-6PM) talk to her about [The Moon… Something Something] keyword.

Make sure you have the [Unreadable Memo] in your personal inventory.

Instead of translating it, Diane will tell you about [Enhance Intellect Potion]. That’ll get you to remember your Ancient Witch Language skills. To create the potion, we first need the [Recipe: Enhance Intellect Potion]. You can purchase the recipe from Diane for 10 Luna Coins.

To get Lunar Coins, talk to Diane and accept her “Deliver Diane’s Potion” quest. Even a simple side-quest will reward you with 36~ Luna Coins. Complete the quest by crafting, then turn in the potions / candies. You can do it immediately.

When you earn enough Luna Coins, purchase the [Recipe: Enhance Intellect Potion] and the [A Witch’s Bug Net] tool. Make sure to open your inventory and [Use] both items to be able to use / read them in your recipe book.

These strange tiny birds will grow flowers when you get close. Wait for a yellow one to bloom, then scare them away.

How To Craft Enhance Intellect Potion :

: You’ll need [Dried Pumpkin Terrier Fur] and [Bird Flower Water]. To make these, you’ll need to collect x4 [Pumpkin Terrier Fur] and x4 [Bird Flowers].

Pumpkin Terriers are the strange black-eyed messy creatures that appear in the Green Forest Plains. Brab fur with your glove tool selected. They’ll try to run away. Make sure to press [A] and hold it after chasing them. They’ll run and get tired. Get x4 [Pumpkin Terrier Fur] materials.

To create [Dried Pumpkin Terrier Fur], you’ll need the [Roaster Handle]. Purchase it from Aurea in Wisteria Village.

To get [Bird Flower Water], go to the Green Forest Plateau to find the small yellow birds. Approach them slowly and watch as a flower appears above their head. It will wilt quickly. To get a flower, run up to them just after the flower blooms. The [Water Flower] will drop off, allowing you to collect it.

Get x4 [Bird Flower] then use the Extractor to gain [Bird Flower Extract]. Now we can craft the potion.

Set Heat: 3 and Stir: No.

You can also purchase the [Recipe: Nutrition Potion] and throw it at a Sprout Bird. It costs 10 Luna Coins from Diane’s shop. Throwing this potion at a Sprout Bird will cause it to drop multiple [Water Flowers] at the same time.

To read the [Unreadable Memo], you need to drink the [Enhance Intellect Potion]. Use it in your personal inventory, then ready it with [X] and drink with [RT]. You’ll automatically decipher the ancient language memo. Now we know how to destroy the Prickly Vines!

Read the [Unreadable Memo] with the [Enhance Intellect Potion] to discover the [Tears of the Moon] recipe.

How To Craft Tears Of The Moon Potion :

: This potion requires [Moonflower Water] and [Sacred Water].

[Moonflower Water] is created by placing x1 [Moonflower] in the Extractor. You can grab more at the Bitter Grape Tea Tree at the top of the Green Forest Plateau if you didn’t collect them all already.

[Sacred Water] is sold by Diane at the Witch Catalogue shop. Talk to her about [Sacred Water] keyword between 8AM-6PM. Diane will give it to you on credit. No payment required!

Set Heat: 2, Stir: Right.

And that’s it! Now we just need to find the Prickly Vine Nucleus. We have the potion that can destroy the core.