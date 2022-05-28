The last chapter of Trek to Yomi sees Hiroki return from his journey in the Land of the Dead with one goal in mind: Defeating Kagerou. With the final boss now in range, it is your final chance to increase your stats by collecting the final Health and Stamina Upgrades in the game. There are a total of 33 Upgrades, with 22 of them being for your Stamina and the other 11 being for Health. Collecting all of these Upgrades will make you as powerful as you can be and unlock the “Dedicated Collector” for collecting all of the game’s Upgrades. This guide will show players where to find all of the possible Health and Stamina Upgrades found in Chapter 7 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 7 Health And Stamina Upgrades In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 2 Upgrades that you can find in the fifth chapter of Trek to Yomi, with there being 1 Health Upgrade and 1 Stamina Upgrade that you can find as you continue to descend further into Yomi. Since you will not be able to revisit levels or zones once you go past them, this guide will show you where to find each Upgrade in the order that they appear in the level.

Health Upgrade #1

This first Upgrade is found a bit far in the level, but it is very apparent when you reach the location that has the Upgrade. When you are exploring a burning building after fighting a min-boss named The General, you will fall through the floor into the basement. Go to the right of the ladder that you are supposed to use to escape to find two civilians trapped behind some rubble. Push the boxes out of the way to free them, you will find the Health Upgrade where they were standing.

Stamina Upgrade #1

Progress through the level beyond the point that you see a huge bolt of lightning strike a tree causing it to collapse. Push through the next two buildings and come out to the other side back onto the main road of the village. Progress through one more burning building to reach the alleyway shown below. This is where you will find Stamina Upgrade.

