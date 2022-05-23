Salt and Sacrifice: Where to Find All the Named Mages in Bol Gerahn

When it comes to Salt and Sacrifice the name of the game is mage-hunting. Here's how to find all the Named Mages in the second area.

Salt and Sacrifice features a number of bosses to hunt down and kill, but chief among them are the Named Mages. These are the foes you’ll need to destroy to earn your freedom, so you’re definitely going to want to track them down. That’s why we’ve crafted this nifty guide to finding all the Named Mages in Bol Gerahn, the game’s second area. Read on for instructions on how to hunt down your next prey in this forsaken desert.

Where to Find the Named Mages in Salt and Sacrifice (Bol Gerahn)

Aur Cyrus

Starting from the boss battle with the Hate-Cursed Matriarch in Salt and Sacrifice, head left until you reach a downward slope. Follow it down to the right, then drop down the seven wooden platforms to reach solid ground; head left until you reach a cliff and drop down the two wooden platforms. Then head to the right through a temple until you reach a zipline. Take it upward, and you’ll be in an area with a large tree. From here, simply head up the other zipline, and you’ll find the corpse that will lead you to Aur Cyrus.

Sto’h Karring

From the starting point in Bol Gerahn, head to the right and down into the Creeping Caves, which will now unlock for you if you’ve killed the first mage. Head down and to the right across several screens until you reach a zipline. Take the zipline across a long gap and head left. Drop down the first gap and go left until you find two wooden platforms you can drop down and continue left. This will take you to another zipline you can take down before dropping down again and heading back into the Creeping Caves, where you’ll find the next body.

Nix Ocifris

You have to defeat the Tireless Exalted in Salt and Sacrifice to open this one up, but once you have, starting from his arena, head left. Climb the ladders and move carefully past the blade trap before heading right and climbing another ladder. Then, you guessed it, head right and climb yet another ladder. Then jump up a few platforms and head left past another blade trap. Climb a couple of sets of stairs, and you’ll find the corpse tucked away in the upper right at a dead-end.

Padra Sakrev

From the starting area, head left to the temple and up the ladders and wooden platforms as soon as you enter. Go outside briefly and use your grappling hook to head back into the temple, then go up several platforms and head back outside to the right. Climb two wooden ladders, and you’ll be back inside where you’ll want to head left before jumping up to the right and climbing a ladder. Next, head left up the stairs and jump up to another stairway that goes right and jump up to the opening just above. Head past the treasure chest and jump up, heading right until you find a skull on an altar.