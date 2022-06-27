Trek to Yomi: How to Defeat Chapter 7 Boss | Kagerou Demon Boss Fight Guide

After your journey through the Land of the Dead, the demonic warlord Kagerou is the last obstacle between you and the end of the game. Coming face-to-face with the man that killed him, his sensei, and his love, Hiroki, and by extent, you are ready to battle Kagerou. Not only will you want to take him down to avenge everyone he has killed, but you will want to know how to do so as effectively as possible so that you can get the “Demon’s Dread” achievement, which you unlock by defeating Kagerou Demon without taking damage. This guide will provide players with tips and tricks on how to defeat the Chapter 7 boss, Kagerou Demon, in Trek to Yomi.

How To Defeat Chapter 7 Boss Kagerou Demon In Trek To Yomi

Most of the moves that Kagerou has in his first phase are the same as the battle you had with him back in Chapter 3. He will utilize a distinct combos that go on for about 5-7 strikes as well as large overhead strikes that can quickly cut you down. Use the long wind-ups of the overhead attacks to parry and then follow up with heavy strikes of your own. With Kagerou having heavy armor, you will want to use your heavy attacks to do damage. Like in Chapter 3, make sure you make space after your attacks to regain stamina. When you find yourself in or near the corner, use the Pass-By defensive skill to get to the other side of him and gain some space to move around again.

Once you bring his entire health bar down, a cutscene will play where Kagerou will gain magical abilities such as exploding orbs that he can summon near you as well as an AoE that he can set off when you stand too close to him for too long. While you need to be mindful of these attacks, Kagerou’s sword attacks remain the same as in the previous phase, so utilize the tips above to get through them.

When brought down to half health, Kagerou will split into two beings: one being the armored Shogun you’ve been fighting and the other being his younger version that you fought in Chapter 1. You will battle the current Kagerou as you have been through the rest of the fight, but the younger self will be blocking most of your attacks. You need to use a parry to open him up. Due to the fact that he has no armor, you can use your light attacks to do damage to him. Defeat both versions of Kagerou to finish his second and final phase.

Defeating this second phase will see Hiroki finally getting his revenge on the demonic warlord. A cutscene will play that corresponds to the ending that you chose at the end of Chapter 6, bringing both the chapter and the entirety of Trek to Yomi to a close. Congratulations!

