In Chapter 6 of Trek to Yomi, Hiroki reaches the end of his journey through the Land of the Dead known as Yomi, with the final challenge between you and resurrecting being a confrontation with yourself. Before, confronting your reflection, you can find a few Upgrades to help in this battle and the last level that follows it. There are a total of 33 Upgrades, with 22 of them being for your Stamina and the other 11 being for Health. Collecting all of these Upgrades will not only make you as powerful as you can be but also unlock the “Dedicated Collector” for collecting all of the game’s Upgrades. This guide will show players where to find all of the possible Health and Stamina Upgrades found in Chapter 6 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 6 Health And Stamina Upgrades In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 3 Upgrades that you can find in the sixth chapter of Trek to Yomi. There are 2 Stamina Upgrades and only 1 Stamina Upgrade that you can find as you continue to descend further into Yomi. Since you will not be able to revisit levels or zones once you go past them, this guide will show you where to find each Upgrade in the order that they appear in the level.

Stamina Upgrade #1

The first Upgrade is found after using the second teleporter while being guided by the spirit. You will know that this is the right teleporter because Hiroki is seen sliding down a sloped rock right after using it. Once you finish sliding, you will reach the area pictured below, where you will find the first of the two Stamina Upgrades.

Stamina Upgrade #2

The next Upgrade is found after a few more teleporters. Progress through the temple that requires you to activate four obelisks in a certain order. Then, enter the portal and use the teleporter on the other side. Use another teleporter to reach a burning village. Continue through the village until you reach the area shown below to find the second Stamina Upgrade.

Health Upgrade #1

The Health Upgrade isn’t too far from the previous upgrade. use the obelisk found in the burning village to reach a new area that has a series of wooden bridges. Cross the first bridge to reach the area shown below, where you will find teh one and only Health Upgrade sitting on the altar.

