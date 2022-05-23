Little Witch In The Woods: How To Repair The Extractor | Glass Bottle Location Guide

Reaching the village in Little Witch In The Woods is harder than it first seems. After clearing away the weeds, you’ll encounter an even bigger problem — a giant prickly vine! Getting rid of that is a much bigger job, and to even get started, you’ll need to repair your workshop Extractor. The Extractor is a potent tool in any Witch’s arsenal, allowing you to extract the essential essence of materials for use in the cauldron. Without it, you won’t be able to craft up potions or candies — like the Curse-Lifting Candy we need for this particular quest. Roll up your sleeves as we walk you through finding the Glass Bottle and repairing the Extractor.

“The Curse of the Naturalists” Main Quest

The giant vines are in the way! After clearing out the smaller weeds with the potion, we’ll find a second barrier to the village. Talk to the woman nearby — named Aurea — and you’ll suspect she’s been cursed. Take note of the [Glass Bottle] next to her. We’ll need it for more crafting. Let’s craft the [Curse-Lifting Candy] to earn it.

To craft [Curse-Lifting Candy], use the cauldron and select [Squishychub Fur Extract] and [Magic Herb Extract].

Set Fire Strength: 3.

Set Ladle Direction: No.

Give the [Curse-Lifting Candy] to Aurea to lift her curse. Now she can talk normally! Talk to her, and she’ll give you the [Glass Extractor Bottle]. That repairs one of your workshop tools. You’ll also gain a recipe for [Healing Candy].

Now that we have the [Glass Bottle], return to the underground workshop and use the bottle on the Extractor. It is the device just to the left of the elevator. Now you can craft [Weed Termination Potion] with ingredients collected in the forest. We’re one step closer to unlocking the village.