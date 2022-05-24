Trek to Yomi: How to Defeat Chapter 6 Boss | Hiroki Demon Boss Fight Guide



The final spirit that you face off against in Trek to Yomi is not a demonic depiction of someone from your past but is instead a reflection of the game’s protagonist, Hiroki. The last obstacle between you and returning to the land of the living, the Hiroki Demon, or as the subtitles call him, Ara-Mitama. Not only will you want to defeat your reflection so that you may regain your life and save your village, but you will want to know how to do so as effectively as possible so that you can get the “Clash in a Mirror” achievement, which you unlock by defeating Hiroki Demon without taking damage. This guide will provide players with tips and tricks on how to defeat the Chapter 6 boss, Hiroki Demon, in Trek to Yomi.

How To Defeat Chapter 6 Boss Hiroki Demon In Trek To Yomi

Unlike the last two boss fight encounters which took on more mystical and demonic appearances that were reflected in their movesets, Ara-Mitama is a much more straightforward sword fight. Both Ara-Mitama’s greatest strength and greatest weakness are that he utilizes many of your own combos against you. These can be very dangerous as these attacks are very quick and can string together a lot of damage, but at this point in the game, you should recognize most of these moves and have your ability to parry nearly mastered. Since he can only engage you up close, back up and get some ranged attacks in, whether it be the Ozutsu, arrows, or Bo-Shurikens. these can help widdle the Hiroki Demon’s health down without having to constantly engage him up close.

If you are confident with your parries, you can parry all of Ara-Mitama’s attacks and follow up with a quick combo. Don’t get greedy and overextend yourself, however, since you will get punished for attacking too long, so make sure you get make your distance and use those ranged attacks. If you find yourself in the corner, use your dodge roll to get past the Demon and get your spacing back. Keep this up until you get his health bar to zero.

Once defeated, the Demonic version of Hiroki will turn into his younger self from Chapter 1 and will be joined by the spirits of Aiko and Sanjuro. At this point, you will be given the chance to choose between three Paths: Love, Duty, and Fury. This decision will decide which ending you get and will end Chapter 6.

