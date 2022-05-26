Dislyte: How To Farm Relics

Dislyte is a gacha game that has character-building aspects that you will need to indulge in if you want to have powerful teams on your side. Not only do you need to worry about leveling up your Espers, but getting them the right Relics is also a crucial part of the team-building process. You are probably wondering what Relics really are and how to get more of them.

What do Relics Do?

Relics are items that you place on Espers to increase their stats. Different Relics will boost different stats, and you will need to place multiple Relics on an Esper to get the most out of them. In addition, Relics come in sets of two and four and have different quality levels. The key to getting the best Relics on your best Espers is to carefully level them up and match the right stats with the right Espers.

Here are the relic quality levels or secondary attributes:

Fine

Elite

Superior

Flawless

You generally want to start with Superior Relics and will upgrade them overtime to get to the flawless status. This seems to yield better stats in the long run, which is your main priority when picking out which Relics to actually use in the game.

What are Relic Attributes?

Attributes determine which stats the Relic is going to have. Here is the main attribute list for Relics in Dislyte.

Mui I : Health Bonus

: Health Bonus Mui II : Attack, Attack Percent, Health, Health Percent, Defense, Defense Percent, or Speed.

: Attack, Attack Percent, Health, Health Percent, Defense, Defense Percent, or Speed. Una I : Attack Bonuses.

: Attack Bonuses. Una II : Attack, Attack Percent, Health, Health Percent, Defense, or Defense Percent

: Attack, Attack Percent, Health, Health Percent, Defense, or Defense Percent Una III : Defense Bonus.

: Defense Bonus. Una IV: Attack, Attack Percent, Resist, Accuracy, Health, Health Percent, Defense, or Defense Percent

On top of the set attribute stats, the rest of the stat bonuses provided by the Relic will be randomly determined. Relics don’t look greartly different in appearnce, but each type has a different shape that you will quickly become familiar with while playing through the game.

Dislyte Relic Farming

Farming Relics in Dystlte is a relatively simple process that just takes a bit of time to grind out. You can farm Relics by using the Ritual Miracle Dungeons. By replaying these dungeons over and over again, you will be able to get complete Relic sets and farm out Relics with the attributes that you desire for your Espers.

This does become more of a concern during the higher-level areas of the game rather than in the early hours. That being said, it’s never too early to start collecting Relics that can boost your team and give you the ability to have several great Espers fully ready to be sent into battle.

