14 Best Detective Games on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players have been gifted a wide assortment of fantastic video games over the last few years, but you’ll need to put on your detective hat to find the best of the best. We here at Gameranx have compiled a list of the 15 best modern detective games on Nintendo Switch to fulfill all your on-the-go investigation needs. So, grab your magnifying glass and trench coat, and check out these must-play mysteries.

#14 Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse

Developer Revolution Software’s Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse is an adventure-puzzle entry that does more than provide an evolving mystery—it finally homes in on what the series does best, too. This time around, players take control of George Stobbart and Nico Collard, engaging in point-and-click gameplay to uncover a conspiracy as old as time. The game’s wit-driven gameplay is only as impressive as its art style, which gives it enough character to set it apart from its predecessors. Add in action and a healthy dose of riddles to solve, and Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse quickly postures itself as an impressive Switch mystery.

#13 Kathy Rain

Kathy Rain exploded onto the investigative journalism video game scene in 2016 with a ‘90s setting, a hard-headed hero, and yeah, you guessed it: a mystery to solve. Developer Clifftop games promises a dark and sinister truth to uncover as players hunt for clues as an appropriately edgy protagonist. Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut revved up the title character’s journey again thanks to its Switch release in 2021. This new version offers an extended storyline, more puzzles, and an improved atmosphere all around.

#12 The Darkside Detective

Pixelated point-and-clicks are nothing new, but The Darkside Detective manages to work put a humorous spin on the detective formula. Taking place in the eerie city that is Twin Lakes, developer Spooky Doorway lives up to its name with a story that follows Detective Francis McQueen and a series of his paranormal misadventures. The Darkside Detective is a steal at only $12.99, and if you like what you see, Switch players can jump into The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark for more cases to solve.

#11 Deadly Premonition Origins

Creator Hidetaka Suehiro’s (a.k.a. SWERY) Deadly Premonition never quite achieved critical success when it was released in 2010, but it’s still one of the most important cult classics ever. This third-person survival-horror mystery pulled in fans with its unmatched identity and kept them hooked on FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan’s open-world adventure. Out-of-the-ordinary mechanics, such as sleep and hunger meters, offer a unique experience as players hunt down a murderous raincoat-wearing villain. Deadly Premonition may be an acquired taste, but thanks to the Origins remaster that arrived in 2019, it is truly unlike anything else on Switch.

#10 Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise continues Francis York Morgan’s story with a twist: it’s both a prequel and sequel. SWERY crafted this follow-up just for players on Nintendo Switch, giving them a split story that continues the crazy murder-mystery antics. If you like Deadly Premonition Origins, you’ll almost certainly find something to like in the sequel. Plus, you can skateboard, so what’s not to love?

#9 Kona

Kona drops players into a crushing tundra so intense that its darkness and relentless blizzards feel downright claustrophobic. It’s here, in Northern Canada, that players fill the role of Carl Faubert, a private detective tasked with hunting down a local vandalizer. As the investigation begins, however, nature quickly interferes. Developer Parabole created Kona to be the first in a series of four games, promising a thrilling first journey.

#8 Danganronpa Trilogy

Nintendo Switch is home to many fantastic franchises, but few feel at home in the way Danganronpa does. Thanks to a trio of anniversary re-releases—Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition—Switch players can enjoy the trilogy in full. Each title follows high school students trapped in a game of death orchestrated by the series’s iconic teddy-bear antagonist, Monokuma. It’s hard to categorize Danganronpa into a specific genre, so it’s probably best if you just experience these twisted tales for yourself.

#7 Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy was a strong title when it came to Nintendo 3DS in 2017, so it was a nice surprise when the Deluxe Edition brought an enhanced experience to Switch two years later. Serving as an introduction for new main character Katrielle Layton, the original game sees players on a quiz-filled hunt for their missing father, Professor Layton. London dons a beautiful cartoon art style that looks fantastic on Switch, with the Deluxe version beefing up the journey with new puzzles, DLC, and outfits.

#6 The Sinking City

Now, let’s talk about something a bit more sinister. The Sinking City brings Lovecraftian horror to Switch with the submerged city of Oakmont. Developer Frogwares asks players to get knee-deep in an old-fashioned city infested with citizens that have lost their minds to whatever evil has gripped the 1920s town. The Sinking City is dripping with atmosphere, and with multiple endings to uncover thanks to an open investigation system, there is always a reason to return.

#5 Life is Strange: True Colors

Deck Nine took the reins on the Life is Strange series for Life is Strange: True Colors to spin a narrative web about Alex Chen and the unknown cause of her brother’s death. With the power to read and manipulate the emotions of others thanks to a vibrant psychic ability, Alex searches every corner of her small Colorado town for answers. Not only does Life is Strange: True Colors provide its own secrets to unveil, but it also serves as a great way to prepare for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection before it comes to Switch soon.

#4 The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

When The Vanishing of Ethan Carter developer The Astronauts launched its narrative-driven marvel in 2014, it blew audiences away with exploration-based walking simulator gameplay and a story worth seeing to the end. The game has players enter the first-person perspective to see through the investigative eyes of Detective Paul Prospero. Even on Switch, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is impressive, visually, and as you’ll soon find out, Ethan Carter’s disappearance is only the beginning.

#3 L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire is exactly what it sounds like: a gritty crime experience set in a 1940s Los Angeles. Clue-gathering, shootouts, and car chases are an intense part of the formula that makes up Rockstar Games’ authentic drama, but the real pull comes from the interrogation mechanics. These pivotal moments see players pressing subjects for vital information. Even more than a decade after its original launch, L.A. Noire’s interrogation sequences are bolstered by facial animation technology that makes every small twitch and blink feel real. It’s an impressive experience made even better on Switch thanks to Joy-Con-specific features that enhance the experience.

#2 Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium isn’t just an important Switch game—it’s one of the most impactful games released in the last decade. This RPG from developer ZA/UM has got it all: an unforgettable art style, a talented voice cast, deep gameplay systems, and even a unique dialogue system to thrust its characters forward. Playing detective in Disco Elysium means not only digging deeper into a world with rich characters and different political ideologies, it means uncovering your own past, too.

#1 Return of the Obra Dinn

When the merchant ship Obra Dinn washes ashore five years after setting sail for London in 1802, its crew is nowhere to be found. Lucas Pope’s Return of the Obra Dinn is one of only a few gaming experiences that can latch onto your brain and never leave. Every frame of this mysterious marvel looks like it was ripped from a dream, with genuine mysteries that rely on critical thinking to unravel. If you aren’t aware of what Return of the Obra Dinn has in store, it’s probably best you go out and play it for yourself.