Will Dead Space Come To Nintendo Switch?

EA announced a remake of the 2008 game Dead Space back in July 2021. The survival horror title will bring the classic game into the modern age, completely remaking it from the ground up. Where the original was developed by EA Redwood Shores, the new game will be developed by Motive Studios.

As is expected with any remake game, fans of the original are plenty curious about the new title. For instance, many players of the 2008 game have been asking if the remake will get released on Nintendo Switch. Well, let’s find out what developers have revealed about the Dead Space remake so far!

Will Nintendo Switch users be able to enjoy Dead Space?

So far, developers have only announced that the Dead Space remake will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Considering the survival horror game is only releasing on next-gen consoles and PC, most likely the game will never be available on Nintendo Switch. Developers have said they want to take full advantage of next-gen hardware and make huge upgrades to the game. Most likely, this means the Nintendo Switch would simply not be able to run the 2023 game.