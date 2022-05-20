Will Dead Space Release On Steam?

EA announced a remake of the 2008 game Dead Space back in July 2021. The survival horror title will bring the classic game into the modern age, completely remaking it from the ground up. Where the original was developed by EA Redwood Shores, the new game will be developed by Motive Studios.

As is expected with any remake game, fans of the original are plenty curious about the new title. For instance, many players of the 2008 game have been asking if the remake will be available on Steam. A PC launch is confirmed but will the game be on Steam? Well, let’s find out what developers have revealed about the Dead Space remake so far!

Will PC gamers be able to play Dead Space on Steam?

EA still has yet to confirm whether or not the Dead Space remake will make its way to Steam but all signs point to yes. Many of the publisher’s titles have gone to Steam, including the 2021 game Battlefield 2042. The original Dead Space is also currently available on Steam so, in all likelihood, the 2023 game will show up on the online gaming marketplace too.

Developers have already confirmed that Dead Space will get a PC launch so it’s almost certain that the survival horror game will have a Steam release.