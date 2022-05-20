Can We Expect New Mechanics In Dead Space?

EA announced a remake of the 2008 game Dead Space back in July 2021. The survival horror title will bring the classic game into the modern age, completely remaking it from the ground up. Where the original was developed by EA Redwood Shores, the new game will be developed by Motive Studios.

As is expected with any remake game, fans of the original are plenty curious about the new title. For instance, many players of the 2008 game have been asking if the remake will retain the same mechanics as the original or if the game will play in a totally new way. Well, let’s find out what developers have revealed about the Dead Space Remake so far!

Will the gameplay in Dead Space be any different?

According to developers, the Dead Space remake will retain the same story and structure as the original. However, it will feature redesigned assets. character models, and environments. Additionally, the new game is being developed using EA’s proprietary Frostbite engine previously used to develop Star Wars: Squadrons and the campaign for Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Motive Studios have said they intend to take advantage of the SSDs currently in next-gen consoles, having the game presented as an “uninterrupted sequence shot” with zero loading screens. There will also be no microtransaction in the upcoming horror game.