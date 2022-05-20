Will The Dead Space Story Be Different From The Original?

EA announced a remake of the 2008 game Dead Space back in July 2021. The survival horror title will bring the classic game into the modern age, completely remaking it from the ground up. Where the original was developed by EA Redwood Shores, the new game will be developed by Motive Studios.

As is expected with any remake game, fans of the original are plenty curious about the new title. For instance, many players of the 2008 game have been asking if the remake will retain the same story as the original Dead Space or if producers will add a few new twists and turns to the plot. Well, let’s find out what developers have revealed about the Dead Space Remake so far!

What will the Dead Space Remake Story be like?

According to Motive Studios, the Dead Space remake will retain the same basic plot as the original game. For those who don’t know, the survival horror game follows engineer Isaac Clarke who is a crewman on a repair vessel in space. Clarke is assigned to the USG Ishimura, a massive planetary mining ship that has gone eerily silent. The game sees Clarke investigate a distress call from the ship and go on to have run-ins with some terrifying mutated human corpses. It will definitely be interesting to see the intense gameplay with upgraded graphics.