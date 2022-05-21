Trek to Yomi: All Artifacts in Chapter 4 | Lore Collectibles Guide

Trek to Yomi‘s Lore Collectible Artifacts are a collection of distinct items found throughout the game that comes with a short description of what they are, whether it be a weapon of the time period or a depiction of a deity. They are also connected to the “Leave no Stone Unturned” Achievement that requires players to find all of these collectibles to unlock. With a total of 60 Lore Collectibles found in the game, players that want to collect them all will need to know where to find them. This guide will show players where to find all of the Artifacts in Chapter 4 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 4 Lore Collectibles In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 10 Artifacts found in these early areas of the Land of the Dead, Yomi, that you traverse through in Chapter 4 of Trek to Yomi. It is important to know that Trek to Yomi does not have a chapter select feature, so even though you can replay the game to get any collectibles you might have missed, you will need to start over from the start of the game to get any Artifacts you might have missed.

Artifact #1: Onyudo

Soon after awaking in Yomi, you will enter a corrupted village with several beings known as “Tainted” found within. Before even entering the village, you can find the first Lore Collectible Artifact sitting on a bench, pictured below.

Artifact #2: Noppera-Bo

The next artifact is found within the building to the left of the first bonfire that you find in the village.

Artifact #3: Otoroshi

After defeating the first samurai enemy in the chapter in a shallow river after you fall through a tree trunk bridge that snaps in half, make your way to the level’s next shrine but don’t go through the torii gate to the right of it. Instead, go to the area to the left. You will find the Lore Collectible Artifact sitting on a box.

Artifact #4: Hitotsume-Kozo

The next interior that you enter is found just beyond a dam that you can use to kill a group of enemies. Inside, there is a ladder on the left side of the screen. Directly to the right of the ladder is the Artifact.

Artifact #5: Yurei

Progress through the level until you face off against your next Samurai opponent, this will take place on a wooden bridge. Once he is defeated make your way through another shallow river until you climb up on the ledge shown in the left picture below. head down the path on the right until you reach a tree next to a ravine. Push the tree over to make a bridge and find the Yurei Artifact on the other side.

Artifact #6: Uwan

The third samurai spirit you face off with will once again be on a bridge, though this bridge has a roof. Once you defeat the enemy you will find two paths at the end of the bridge, one that goes left and the other into a house. Go to the left before entering the house to find the Uwan Artifact collectible.

Artifact #7: Nuppeppo

After getting the previous collectible, go through the house mentioned above. When you exit the house you will be in the area pictured below on the left. Go to the area circled to find a secret area that has the Nuppeppo Artifact.

Artifact #8: Inugami

This next artifact is found after your encounter with Morimitsu and the rest of the samurai that were killed in Chapter 2. You will know this fight because it includes a cutscene before the battle. When you defeat the lost souls, you will enter a new village by walking under a torii gate. Continue to go to the right until you reach the ladder shown in the picture below. At the top of the ladder is where you will find this collectible.

Artifact #9: Ushi-Oni

There is a set piece in this chapter right after the player leaves a tower where the bridge they are standing on starts to fall apart. Run as far as you can go to the right, even beyond the end of the bridge’s collapse to reach the screen pictured below. This is where you will find the artifact.

Artifact #10: Yamawaro

This final artifact is found at the exit of the village you enter after the previous collectible. You know have left the village when you watch Hiroki slide down some rocks. You will reach the screen pictured below soon after the slide and it is where you will be able to pick up the last collectible for Chapter 4.

