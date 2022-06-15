25 Best Free Xbox Series X|S Games

The next-gen consoles have been out for a while now. True, some of you might not have been ABLE to get them, but they’re technically there. And for the Xbox Series X/S, this is a console that Microsoft is really trying to get you to love, and as a result, they’ve provided all sorts of free games for you to go and play on it. We’ll show you 25 of them.

#25 Crossfire X

Look, usually we’d start off this list with a game that’ll make you open to the idea of free games to try out, then we’d build you up from there.

The problem with Crossfire X though is that it’s a game that is the epitome “it’s free for a reason”, in the bad way, naturally.

This game is actually based off a previous title that is really good, which makes it so odd that this one…just isn’t. At all. It’s functional…but that’s about it. Even X-Play, who try and find the good in most games, couldn’t find one here and gave it a 1/5! So yeah, it may be free, but playing it is the true cost.

#24 Realm Royale

How about a palate cleanser after that last one, ok? Realm Royale is a battle royale game made by Hi-Rez Studios, and while it may be in early access right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t go and enjoy what it’s offering.

And what it’s offering is a chance to do a special fantasy team-based battle royale game that has a plot of potential. The goal is simple, be the last hero standing, and yet with all the incredible abilities of the characters you can play as, that might be a harder thing to accomplish than you think.

Plus, the “fog” of the game is something you don’t want to touch, so work with your squad, and make sure you win!

#24 Vigor

Vigor is a very special kind of “shoot’n loot” title. Why is that? Because this is set in Norway after a war. It’s your job to survive by getting the supplies that you need, and fighting off those who would do you harm.

And it’s not just getting things like guns and ammo, you need to find things to make a shelter, build a potential new life for yourself, and more. All the while, fighting off those who want to take what you have.

And if you get bored of that mode, there are other modes that you can challenge other players in to see if you can survive. Will you? Jump in and find out!

#22 War Thunder

There are a lot of war games on this list, and for good reason. Many of this genre like to be free-to-play in order to get the most players possible to their ranks.

What’s more, with ones like War Thunder, they want to make sure player appreciate just how much they put into this title. Why do we say that? According to them, it’s the “most comprehensive” war title out there in terms of how they’ve made and recreated some of the best military vehicles of the land, water, and sky.

As such, you’ll be able to load up and wield all sorts of firepower as you try and win battles and prove your tactical superiority!

#21 Splitgate

At first, Splitgate seems like “just another shooter”, except, they’ve decided to get creative and bring in a beloved game mechanic from another franchise to shake things up: portal making.

Yep, you’ll be able to make your own portals to try and out think and out maneuver your enemies. Of course, the catch there is that they’ll be able to do the same thing to you potentially, and as such, you’ll have to truly think fast and in multiple directions in order to not get caught in a massive trap.

Due to this, the gameplay is fast and furious, and when you add that to a host of customizable characters you can play as, not to mention the various levels and game modes to have fun with, Splitgate is more than just “another shooter”.

#20 Enlisted

Enlisted is another that tries to flip the script to make something special. Because in this case, Enlisted is a war game, but it’s much more layered than that.

Because you’re not just a soldier in this game, you’re a leader of a squad. You’ll control a group of AI soldiers that can be commanded, leveled up, and more. And since each player in the game has such a group at their command, that means that battles are going to be littered with various players and their squads as they try and achieve objectives as well as win the battle.

You can be a leader of soldiers, part of a tank crew or flying high in the air. Either way, your actions will determine what happens to you and your squad.

#19 Asphalt 9 Legends

Asphalt 9 Legends brings you into the racing world with a very fun and fast title that has over 100 cars for you to go and have a blast driving.

All the while, you can race across the world with friends, or, do it all on your own just to have the thrill of drifting and going REALLY fast in these cars from some of the best car makers in the world.

When you get online, you can do anything from 1v1 races to having battles against up to 7 other players.

And with it being free, that’s kind of hard to beat racing-wise given all the other titles out there that ask you to pay for them.

#18 Warface

If you’re looking for variety in your shooter, then give Warface a shot. Because this game tries to make a “contemporary shooter” that gives you a lot of freedom in terms of what you look like, as well as what you’re going to be playing.

How so? Well, there are ten different gameplay modes for you to go and have fun in. Many are standard modes that you’d expect from something like this, while others are more about having fun and experimenting with what works and what doesn’t.

And that also means you’ll be able to do things like have 1v1 matches with other players, or, you can work with other players for PVE challenges to see how good you all can do as a unit.

The choice is yours.

#17 Dauntless

Dauntless is a title that gives you a vast world to have fun in, and a multitude of things to do in it. For example, the biggest part of the game is easily the fact that you’ll be able to go and fight various creatures of impressive sizes. To the extent that not unlike Monster Hunter, you’ll want to craft all sorts of weapons in order make sure you can take them down.

And that doesn’t take into account the massive world of Dauntless that’ll let you explore and see all that’s out there. Which is constantly growing due to various events, seasonal improvements and more.

All while still being free-to-play.

#16 Spellbreak

Finally, let’s talk about some magic!!!

In Spellbreak, you are in a land where magic has been banned and locked away. Or at least, that’s what they hoped. But you are proof that magic still lives, and now, you must fight to get it back!

Play as a Frostborn, Conduit, Pyromancer, Toxicologist, Stoneshaper, or Tempest, and wield the powerful magics that they contain. Each one is unique, so see which one works for you.

Then, go into fierce battles against enemies and other players. Collect new items and magics so that you can come out on top and ensure that magic is free forevermore!

#15 PUBG

We were originally going to put PUBG (aka PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) at the bottom of this list to truly warm you up for what was coming, but then as we made the list we realized that some games were MUCH worse than this became so…we redid things a little bit.

And to be fair, PUBG was the game that helped spark the Battle Royale boom in gaming. The only reason it didn’t stay in the spotlight was because a certain rival did better and evolved over time while PUBG kind of went stagnant.

Still, the battle royale matches are pretty fun, and it’s great to customize your character to see just how wacky and crazy they look by the end of things.

Plus, it’s free, what harm is there in playing?

#14 Crossout

We’ll be clear here that Crossout is free because it’s currently in beta, but, the bulk of the game is very much there for you to play, and it is indeed worth checking out.

Why is that? Because the game puts you in a post-apocalyptic setting and gives you the complete freedom to make a custom vehicle to your personal liking so you can try to destroy other players in battle.

Want to make a ‘wrecking ball’ of a vehicle? Have at it. Want to make one that burns other cars to the ground or makes them explode? By all means! With a wide range of frame, parts, and weapons to choose from, you’ll have a ball making a vehicle that “suits your personality”…in a post-apocalyptic setting that is.

#13 Brawlhalla

If you’re looking for a fighting game you can really sink your teeth into, then Brawlhalla is one you should definitely check out.

This platform fighter puts you in the form of various warriors from history (including video game history) and lets you have fun with them in all sorts of fights. Including casual free-for-alls, getting into 1v1 or 2v2 scrums, and of course, ranked matches so you can see where you stand against some of the best fighters within the game.

The game revels in how “free it is”, with the only purchases you can make are the packs that let you unlock all the characters at once, or, cosmetic items.

It’s fun, feisty, and free, so jump in and enjoy!

#12 Call of Duty Warzone

When the Battle Royale genre exploded, it wasn’t too much of a surprise that Call of Duty went and got themselves involved. Call of Duty Warzone is the result of that, and you can very easily see what you’ll be getting into if you drop into this free-to-play title.

You’ll get to experience massive battles against a multitude of players, and you’ll have to outfit yourself with the best weapons and perks to try and survive.

It won’t be easy, but war never is. And again, it’s a free-to-play Call of Duty game, few people can ask for more than that.

#11 Path of Exile

Do you want a Diablo-style game but don’t want to deal with what Blizzard continues to throw at the franchise? Then you’ll want to check out Path of Exile.

In this game by Action-RPG fans FOR Action-RPG fans, you’ll play as an exile who is trying to survive on a certain continent, and then will work their way up to getting revenge on those who wronged them.

As the game likes to note, it’s “all about the items”. You’ll need to outfit yourself with the best items possible to ensure that you can survive all the creatures and beings that stalk the land. But, if you make it through, you’ll get even stronger.

Plus, the game is constantly updating and getting expansions, so you’ll get your fill from this free title.

#10 Warframe

Want a free online game that has you interacting with others as you endeavor to make yourself as strong as possible via a sci-fi warsuit? Good! Also, oddly specific a wish, but we won’t mind that for now, will we?

In Warframe, you’re going to be able to pick from a variety of over 40 different Warframe suits. Each one with their own special weapons and abilities. Once you pick one, you’ll be able to go off and have an adventure with them that will you through an interplanetary system both with other players and on your own!

Level up, become stronger, fight all sorts of enemies, and see what the mysterious “Lotus” wants with you, all in your Warframe.

#9 Destiny 2

Some of you may be saying, “but Destiny 2 isn’t free! I had to pay for it!” and you would be right. This is actually a somewhat new development. You see, a new “base game” version of Destiny 2 was released not too long ago, allowing players to get a feel for what this sequel offers before you decide whether to fully commit or not.

Almost makes you wonder what would happen if ALL video game developers did that, right?

Either way, you’ll get to make your own Guardian once again and traverse across the world for a while to see all this game has to offer. So if nothing else, you can see what the hype is all about (or isn’t all about) and make up your own mind if you want to get the full game.

#8 Apex Legends

Arguably one of the best free releases ever, Apex Legends comes from the Titanfall Universe (that fans desperately want a third main game to…) and features players picking from a set of “legends” to have a large assortment of battles with.

That might sound like other games out there (such as Overwatch), but Apex Legends makes it its own in various ways. Including how the main mode is 3v3 gameplay, and how you interact with your team, the way you use your Legends and more are different from other titles in the battle royale genre.

Plus, the team are consistently updating the title so that you have new modes to do, new characters to play as, and more.

#7 World of Tanks

Sometimes, you just want to blow things up, and things like World of Tanks are the best options for you to try and do that. This game is jam-packed with vehicles for you to take into battle and have a literal blast with.

In fact, there are over 600 VEHICLES for you to use and enjoy! All the while, lining up massive multiplayer battles and campaigns to see whether you can outlast everyone else and blow them to kingdom come.

To be clear, there is a lot of strategy and tactical prowess needed to overcome the trials ahead of you. So load up, see what tank suits you, and go enjoy World of Tanks!

#6 Roblox

Look…we don’t get it either, ok? But Roblox is a thing, and it’s something that is growing at a rate that we don’t understand and can’t understand…and likely won’t EVER understand.

But what we can tell you is that this is indeed a free-to-play game that has MILLIONS of people on it every day doing just about anything they want. And thus, so can you do whatever you want. Want to completely take over a server? Yeah, you can do that (legally and non…)

Want to make a totally new game for people to go and play? Do it! Want to just interact with as many people as you want? That’s available too. The game is expansive, so jump in and see what you want to do in it.

#5 Rocket League

Easily one of the best free-to-play out there, Rocket League has been going on for years now and doesn’t show signs of stopping.

The game is as simple as you can make it. It’s about taking really fast cars and putting a soccer ball in a goal. All the while flying through the air at times, ramming into your competitors, and just making things REALLY exciting as you screw with everyone around you.

Not to mention, there are a TON of cars and customizable elements that you can do in order to make your vehicle stand out or just make you feel awesome as you drive it.

So get in the drivers’ seat and see just how well you can do!

#4 Fallout Shelter

The Fallout franchise has gotten many into their ranks with their ground-breaking RPGs and open-worlds. But, if you’re looking for a more low-key, and free, version of the franchise to try out, then you need to look at Fallout Shelter!

This free-to-play title puts a twist on things by giving YOU the ability to make your own vault for people to live in. It’s up to you to make various rooms, and then take care of the people that reside in it. But we’re not just talking about making sure they’re fed and have places to sleep. You need to keep them healthy via doctors, entertained via rooms to have fun in, and more!

There is a LOT of depth here, so don’t miss out on it!

#3 Killer Instinct

To be clear here, yes, there are versions of Killer Instinct that you need to pay for, such as the Definitive Edition. But, there is also a free-to-play version and fans have been enjoying it for years.

Plus, Killer Instinct as a whole is a really good fighting game. It came out on the Xbox One, and totally revamped the KI franchise for the better. It had better visuals, more…accurate depictions of the characters (they were really tropey and…well…wrong, before), and they refined the battle system to be something truly special.

Add that to the DLC characters that includes the BattleToads, the Arbiter from Halo and more, and you got a fun game that you play for free and battle til you drop.

#2 Fortnite

Some of you out there are no doubt hoping to never see Fortnite again. Well, sorry to disappoint you, but we need to talk about Fortnite.

Because if we’re being honest, this is THE free game that you can enjoy from top to bottom without issue. And yes, there are microtransactions in there, but if you ignore them? You can play this game at 99% to its fullest and never be bored.

There’s always SOMETHING going on in this game! What’s more, it’s a game that likes to evolve and grow wherever the gamers want it to grow.

Sure, it can get annoying to be sniped by a camper or get SO CLOSE to the chicken dinner and then lose it. But that’s part of the fun, to keep going until you win, so get back into Fortnite and do that!

#1 Halo Infinite Multiplayer

We’re sure if you’re a major Xbox fan that you’re happy Halo is the top spot. And to be fair, it is their most popular IP by a wide margin, and while the wait for Infinite was LONG…it was mostly worth it.

And by “mostly”, we mean the multiplayer that has had many playing Halo Infinite for a while now. What’s more, with Season 2 on the way, things are going to keep improving so that you can continue to enjoy the experience.

Plus, it should be noted that since it’s FREE…you don’t need to know or try out the campaign, this is the best part of Halo in the eyes of many, and most wouldn’t dream of giving out the best part for free, so go enjoy it!