10 Best Xbox One Air Combat Video Games of All Time

If you always have your head up in the clouds, there are plenty of great video games for you. Lots of them let you drive your own plane, cruising through the skies peacefully. But if you are looking for a little more action, there are also great air combat games. Here are the 10 best air combat video games to play on Xbox One.

#10 SkyDrift Infinity

Speed is at the core of SkyDrift Infinity, an action arcade game with various game modes. You can fly modern airplanes with up to 6 power-ups, playing either solo, with friends, or against other players online.

If SkyDrift Infinity focuses more on the flying experience than dogfights, it still features two air combat competitive modes: Deathmatch and Armed Race. In these modes, you can add weapons to your planes to shoot down your opponents before they can reach you.

#9 Bomber Crew

Bomber Crew is a simulation and real-time strategy game set in World War II. You are at the reigns of your own crew to command your bomber through a campaign of bombing missions.

Each crew member has a different backstory and set of skills. Once your bomber takes off, your crew has to make sure your plane doesn’t lack fuel or ammo as danger comes from every angle. The war is raging so enemy fighters will try to take you down whenever they get the chance. Bomber Crew is a complete game for any lover of air combat games, as you not only have to fly your plane through various weather but you also need to manage your crew and tag your enemies before they kill you.

#8 War Thunder

War Thunder is a free-to-play MMO with combined arms battles on land, sea, and air. You can either pick a tank to blow up infantry, choose a naval vessel from pre-World War I, or hop on an aircraft to make death rain down on your enemies.

The game features a large number of war vehicles divided into three categories: aviation, ground, and fleet. As this list is about air combat video games, you are probably not interested in destroyers and battleships. War Thunder has a large collection of aircraft and helicopters for you to fly on one of the three available game modes. Arcade Battles make the gameplay easier, so you can focus on killing everyone you see. Realistic Battles are slower-paced, with more realistic settings for planes like climb rate and turn rate. Simulator Battles are the slower fights of all, putting the emphasis on realism with no markers for the enemy or friendly team.

#7 The Falconeer

Just because you like air combat video games doesn’t mean you only have to fly realistic aircraft. Solo developer Tomas Sala decided to replace the classic jets with majestic warbirds in The Falconeer.

The game takes place in an oceanic world, with few islands emerging from the tides. Flying a warbird offers a better free-flying experience than planes and their technical constraints. Your warbird can take part in various aerial dogfights as you complete one of the multiple available campaigns of The Falconeer. In addition to this narrative mode, you can also freely explore the open world of the game and finish various side missions.

#6 Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut

Strike Suit Zero takes place in 2299. Earth is on the verge of destruction as interstellar war rages far above our heads. Your mission is to save humanity by taking part in massive fleet battles to destroy our enemies.

Instead of flying a classic airplane, Strike Suit Zero puts you at the command of your own Strike Suit, a starship that can transform into space armor. Strike Suit Zero features a campaign with 17 missions where you will have to find weak points in massive structures to take down your opponents in deep space and save Earth from destruction.

#5 Sky Rogue

Sky Rogue is a rogue-lite air combat simulator with low-poly graphics. The game lets you blow up various enemies on land, sea, and air, with over 12 pilotable aircraft and 30 weapons. Once you complete the game, you can unlock new secret technologies to be even deadlier.

The low-poly graphics lets you focus on destroying your enemies more than any other kind of game. As you fly over an infinite number of procedurally-generated islands, you will come across several enemies, such as giant flying aircraft carriers or battleships. They will try to take you down, but if you are good enough they should be the ones to worry. Sky Rogue supports 2-player split-screen local co-op so you can fire from the skies with a friend.

#4 Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China

Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China is an air combat game based on real events. The game follows the story of secret volunteer squadrons from the USA that defended China against Japan in the China-Burma-India battles during World War II.

As the game depicts real-life events, there is plenty to do in Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China. You can take part in various clandestine operations in fighter, bomber, gunner, reconnaissance, torpedo, and night missions. The game features over 20 Allied and Japanese planes with a slow-motion mode to increase precision firing. Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China supports multiplayer for up to 16 players with online leaderboards.

#3 Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is an air combat arcade game set in World War I. You have the opportunity to either join the squadron of the Red Baron, a pilot credited with 80 victories, or lead the hunt to take him down.

The campaign includes 50 missions, depending on which side you pick. The game offers 12 different warplanes, each with a unique skin. You can play either solo, with a friend in local co-op with split-screen, or against other players in Versus Mode. The stylized 3D art of Red Wings: Aces of the Sky doesn’t take anything away from its realism, with its action-packed gameplay and fast-paced aerial battles.

#2 Project Wingman

Project Wingman is the most realistic combat flight action game on this list. You play as a mercenary pilot taking part in the war between the United Cascadian Republic and Pacific Federation, on an alternate version of Earth.

Project Wingman emphasizes on air combat, as you need to fly through combat zones to take down your enemies. On top of the campaign, Project Wingman features a Conquest Mode to test your skills against waves of enemies and tough bosses. The game supports VR headsets and HOTAS joysticks, so you can fly over 20 different aircraft as if you were in the cockpit.

#1 Ace Combat Series

When it comes to air combat video games, few series are as popular as Ace Combat. Namco released the first Ace Combat in 1993 on arcade systems. Eight mainline installments and multiple spin-offs later, Ace Combat is still a staple of combat flight simulators.

The Ace Combat games kept their arcade roots with fast-paced action and easy controls. If the first games in the series were only available on the PlayStation, Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation marked the series’ debuts on Microsoft consoles. You can now play the most iconic air combat series on Xbox, including Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, the latest installment in the series.