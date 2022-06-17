20 Best Xbox One Exploration Games of All Time

Sometimes, gamers want something a little less linear. Rather than simply progressing through a level or following a roadmap, it’s nice to get out on the open road–or open orbit–to do a little exploring. The Xbox One boasts a library of titles with huge worlds to explore, covering plenty of different genres and locales. Be warned–playing every game on this list will take a long time.

#20 Exo One

Publisher: Exbleative, Future Friends Games

Developer: Exbleative

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: November 18, 2021

One of the lesser-known titles on the list, Exo One steers away from the human aspect of exploring and instead asks players to pilot a spaceship across an absolutely stunning landscape. The title may be lacking the action you’ll find on other titles on this list, but it’s filled to the brim with personality, bringing top-tier sound design, music, and visuals to those who want something more laid-back. There’s plenty of story to uncover–you’re just not doing it on foot.



#19 Red Dead Redemption 2

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Games

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: October 26, 2018

The third entry in the Red Dead series, Red Dead Redemption 2 follows outlaw Arthur Morgan as he deals with the continued decline of the Wild West. Since the game was released in 2018, the title has recieved an avalanche of accolades, with players nearly worshipping its vast open world and extreme levels of detail. The game had the second-biggest launch in the history of entertainment. Riding around on your horse and dealing with rival gangs and shootouts just doesn’t get old.



#18 Grand Theft Auto V

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar North

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: September 17, 2013

If you want your exploration to be speedy and filled with the heart-pumping sound of police sirens, Grand Theft Auto V might be the choice for you. Released nearly 10 years ago, it’s unlikely that most gamers have missed out on exploring the massive city of Los Santos. Get behind the wheel, take on some heists, and try to outrun the law as you explore every inch of this Californian metropolis.



#17 Resident Evil 2

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4

Release Date: January 25, 2019

Most people wouldn’t call a Resident Evil title super heavy in the exploration department–especially when compared to titles with must larger open-world environments. The 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2, however, fine-tuned the game’s detective elements, making it much more enjoyable to peer into every nook and cranny to search for clues and tools. Being chased down by the terrifying Tyrant adds some extra desperation to the mix.



#16 Resident Evil Village

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: May 7, 2021

It’s hard not to mention Resident Evil 2 without bringing up the newest game in the series, Resident Evil Village. Keeping the survival horror aspect and detective-like exploration of the older entries in the series, this new entry introduced more action-oriented gameplay, focusing more heavily on combat. If you’re someone who wants to search for clues while also bringing down baddies, Village ticks all the boxes.



#15 Minecraft

Publisher: Mojang Studios

Developer: Mojang Studios

Platform: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: November 18, 2011

Minecraft is all about exploration. After being dropped into the game with zero direction, players will need to build, farm, craft, and take down enemies–but there’s no rush. The beauty of the sandbox title stems from its leisurely approach to gameplay, perfect for players looking to destress. If you’ve been playing the game since 2011, there are plenty of mods available to breathe new life into this blocky world.



#14 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Publisher: CD Projekt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 19, 2015

Geralt of Rivia is now a household name around the world. The world of The Witcher has existed in certain people’s consciousness since Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series debuted in 1986, but not until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt dominated the gaming world in 2015 did the series take off into new realms of popularity. Since then, the Netflix series has drawn more fans into the most recent Witcher title, and for good reason. Explore a vast open world while killing monsters, helping peasants who probably don’t deserve your skills, and engaging with one of the most legendary narratives in the world of video games.



#13 Monster Hunter: World

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: January 26, 2018

Despite not having a true open-world layout, Monster Hunter: World scratches an explorer’s itch. Players will be seeking out hidden treasures and useful materials as they prepare to take on bigger and badder creatures. The game is the best-selling game in Capcom’s history, and many long-time Monster Hunter fans call World the best entry to the series to date. If you’re new, try playing with a few friends. It makes things way easier.



#12 Fallout 4

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: November 10, 2015

Ever wanted to explore Boston after a nuclear disaster? Fallout 4 pulls players into a world of devastation, into the shoes of the “Sole Survivor,” who emerges from cryogenic stasis underground to search for their missing child. Exploring a post-apocalyptic wasteland is more fun than it sounds, and the amount of freedom players have is unmatched. With an extensive crafting system and plenty of side quests to take on, you’ll be busy with this one for a while.



#11 Far Cry 6

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: October 7, 2021

The most recent entry to the Far Cry series is set on the picturesque Caribbean island of Yara, surrounded by crystal-clear water and sandy beaches perfect for lounging. It would be, anyway, if you weren’t busy taking down an abusive regime. Players can explore seven huge regions ranging from mountain ranges to the open ocean. Three expansion packs have also been released, each following popular antagonists from prior games in the series.



#10 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 5, 2018

When most people think of Assassin’s Creed, they imagine hiding in a pile of hay and keeping their exploration more on the quiet side. For those wanting some more historical realism, Odyssey, despite being set in a fictional setting, is based on real-world events. The dev team has cited their inspiration coming from the aforementioned The Witcher 3 and Fallout, so you can expect to find plenty of secrets and hidden gems while exploring the mountains and meadows of ancient Greece.



#9 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft, Massive Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: February 7, 2019

Stepping into the role of a Division member–sleeper agents called upon after a deadly attack on Washington D.C.–players will need to explore a capital under attack as they try to bring peace to the ravaged city in The Division 2. With plenty of loot to pocket, hidden bosses to take down, and other players to seek out, the online-only RPG is the perfect title for those wanting to venture out with friends.



#8 Final Fantasy XV

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: November 29, 2016

Compared to other titles in the long-running series, the freedom of Final Fantasy XV‘s open world is deserving of praise. Jump into a stylish car with your best bros, blast some classic Final Fantasy tunes on the radio, and drive–or fly!–across the world of Eos to retrieve the Crystal, find your fiancee, and take down an evil empire. As with most FF titles, there’s plenty of treasure to find and hidden bosses to beat.



#7 Subnautica: Below Zero

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Our world is mostly water, and the world beneath the waves hides more mystery than we can ever hope to discover. In the meantime, the open-world survival game Subnautica: Below Zero invites players to try to stay alive in an alien environment while building bases, constructing tools, and interacting with strange wildlife. The game also offers a Freedom Mode for those looking to just swim around without the stress of needing to feed themselves.



#6 Elden Ring

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: February 25, 2022

Rather than sticking to the classic Dark Souls formula, Elden Ring embraces the idea of a completely open world. An absolutely massive title, players picking up this FromSoftware title will find tons of dungeons, mines, tombs, and caves to plunder and explore, with plenty of truly terrifying and powerful bosses waiting around every turn. Those wanting their exploration with a size of ‘get good’ will appreciate this Game of the Year contender.



#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 11, 2011

Whether you play this Bethesda classic on Xbox One or Amazon Alexa (yes, really), there’s no denying that Skyrim has championed the open-world game concept for the last decade. With thousands of mods available to make your stay in Tamriel more unique for your 256th playthrough, players can spend hundreds upon hundreds of hours exploring each and every square foot of this absolutely packed RPG. Get comfortable, because the sixth Elder Scrolls game is still far away.



#4 Forza Horizon 5

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Playground Games

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: November 9, 2021

Racing games and exploration games don’t often go hand and hand, but Forza Horizon 5 takes things to the open road. Set in a fictionalized representation of Mexico, players can enjoy a number of diverse maps, including an active volcano, jungles, beaches, ancient Mayan temples, and even towns and cities. Yes, it’s possible to explore the open world freely! Not everything is about speed.



#3 No Man’s Sky

Publisher: Hello Games

Developer: Hello Games

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: August 9, 2016

No Man’s Sky is one of the best comeback stories in video games, right up there next to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Despite being torn to shreds after its initial release in 2016, Hello Games has spent the last five years adding mountains of new content to make the game closer to what was originally promised. Today, the title is one of the most expansive exploration games on the market, capable of keeping players busy for thousands of hours.



#2 Sea of Thieves

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Rare

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: March 20, 2018

Playing as a pirate opens up an entire ocean’s worth of secrets and booty to uncover. This 2018 title sees players taking on voyages assigned by different trading companies, but be careful–the game is set in a shared world, meaning other players may beat you to the punch. Sailing the open seas in this open-world adventure is surprisingly engaging, and being able to drink at taverns with your buddies is an added perk.



#1 Outer Wilds

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Mobius Digital

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: May 28, 2019

Tasked with saving the solar system itself, players in Outer Wilds step into the shoes of an alien astronaut capable of reliving the last 22 minutes before the sun decides to go supernova. Exploration isn’t just an enjoyable side note–it’s necessary to leave no stone unturned and no NPC unengaged to find out how to save the lives of everyone in your corner of the universe. The gameplay loop is surprisingly engaging, and the game recieved an excellent expansion titled Echoes of the Eye in 2021.