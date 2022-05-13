Salt and Sacrifice: How To Fully Upgrade Your Healing Flask | Shimmering Bud Locations

Shimmering Buds are rare items that increase the number of charges in your healing flask — the more Shimmering Buds you collect, the more often you can heal in Salt and Sacrifice. Being one of those Metroidvania / Souls-like games means you need all the healing you can get to overcome the massive bosses blocking your path. While most of the Shimmering Buds are (relatively) easy to find, there’s always a chance you’ll walk right past one. Let’s get them all with the complete list of Shimmering Bud locations below.

More Salt and Sacrifice guides:

Best Classes For Beginners | How To Play Co-op | How To Reach Bol Gerahn [2nd Region] | How To Reach Corvius’ Mire [3rd Region] | Inquisitor Tool Locations | How To Join Every Faction | How To Get Three Merchants For Your Hub

All Shimmering Bud Locations

Shimmering Bud #1: Ashborne Village – Reach the east side of the main village through Craterstone Mines, then travel left. Near the gatehouse / Named Mage Hunt room, drop down into the mines below. There is a red door that only opens after completing two hunts. At the bottom, go right and you’ll re-enter Craterstone. The bud is straight ahead.

Shimmering Bud #2: Ashborne Village – In Craterstone Mines, travel to the bottom-right door that leads to Stonehall Dungeon. The Shimmering Bud is located in the chest right near the entrance.

Shimmering Bud #3: Bol Gerahn – Travel right from the Hate Cursed Matriach boss area and onto the tree. On a small platform you’ll find this Shimmering Bud.

Shimmering Bud #4: Bol Gerahn – Deep down in the Creeping Caves, accessible from the start of the region and to your right, drop far below. Use the zip-line and continue on the path downward. Eventually you’ll reach an area with crumbling wooden platforms on your left. Jump up and onto the stone ledges to reach an optional alcove with this bud.

Shimmering Bud #5: Corvius’ Mire – Starting from the Marega Grednya boss area, reach the Verdant Ruins and travel up the ladders until you find a stone circle on your left. Use it and jump over the spectral platforms. The bud is straight ahead.

Shimmering Bud #6: Dreadstone Peak – From the entrance to the region, go left and ride the wind to the Sentinel Caves. Stick to the right wall as you climb up. Once you climb ladders, you’ll find an alcove behind one of the ladders. Go down this path to find the bud.

Shimmering Bud #7: Elder Copse – At the Icon of Pandemonium boss area, go right — travel downward, using two zip-lines to reach a ledge with a chest containing another Shimmering Bud.

Shimmering Bud #8: Elder Copse – The final Shimmering Bud is located past the Worm That Does Not Die boss area. Go up and out to the Temple of Embers. Use the zip-line twice going down, climb the ladder down, then ride another zip-line to reach a chest.

That fully upgrades your Shimmer Bud and gives you full healing. You’ll need it for the bosses waiting for you at the end of the Elder Copse and beyond.