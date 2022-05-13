Elden Ring: How To Farm Aeonian Butterflies & Add Scarlet Rot To All Your Attacks

Want to add Scarlet Rot to literally all of your attacks? The worst poison in Elden Ring can be applied to your arrows and to your weapons with Rotbone Arrows and Rot Grease. You can even throw disgusting piles of rot with Rot Pots! Spread the rot love with all these craftable items — the only problem is finding enough Aeonian Butterflies to keep crafting up these powerful items. Aeonian Butterflies are extremely rare and don’t respawn once you collect them in the world. The only way to get an infinite supply is to farm the monsters that (rarely) drop them.

Here, we’re going to show off some of the best locations to farm for Aeonian Butterflies. There are a few good places to grab some if you need them in a pinch — the Aeonian Swamp and the Haligtree optional area are both contenders. The Haligtree especially is packed with Aeonian Butterflies, but once you collect them once, they’re gone forever. To really harvest an endless bounty of butterflies, you’ll need to travel into the darkest depths of Elden Ring. Here are the best spots to farm.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | Fully Upgraded Crimson Flask | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

Where To Farm For Infinite Aeonian Butterflies

There are three locations where you can farm for Aeonian Butterflies — one is early, one is available mid-game, and one is only for late-game players. Check the locations in the gallery.

Church of Plague : At the Church of Plague in Caelid , defeat the bug-like Kindred of Rot outside. There is a miniscule 2% chance they’ll drop an Aeonian Butterfly. Only for the desperate / early-game.

: At the in , defeat the bug-like Kindred of Rot outside. There is a miniscule chance they’ll drop an Aeonian Butterfly. Only for the desperate / early-game. Lake of Rot : From the Inner Cloister site of grace, you can defeat 8~ Basilisk enemies. Basilisks have a slightly better drop rate of 8% — you can increase that further with the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot .

: From the site of grace, you can defeat Basilisk enemies. Basilisks have a slightly better drop rate of — you can increase that further with the . Haligtree: The best place to farm butterflies, but also the most difficult. The pests / Kindred of Rot bug-like enemies found all throughout the Haligtree drop butterflies at 10% rate. Save this for the end-game.

If you need a quick infusion of Aeonian Butterflies to help defeat Radahn, you’ll want to find a few good clusters of them — you can purchase 5 from the Nomadic Merchant near the Caelid Highway North site of grace. You can also find 5 south of the Inner Aeonia site of grace, guarded by a magic-user enemy.

To craft all the Scarlet Rot-infused items, you’ll need a variety of recipe cookbooks. Here’s where to find each one.

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [22] : Unlocks Rotbone Arrow, Rotbone Arrow (Fletched) and Rotbone Bolt. Sold by the Nomadic Merchant in south Caelid Highway, near the map marker.

: Unlocks Rotbone Arrow, Rotbone Arrow (Fletched) and Rotbone Bolt. Sold by the Nomadic Merchant in south Caelid Highway, near the map marker. Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [22]: Unlocks Rot Pot, Rot Grease, and Drawstring Rot Grease. Found in the Lake of Rot. Sprint to the western side of the map to find a chest in a small ruin.

Now you’ll be able to craft whatever Scarlet Rot gear you want. Enjoy giving everyone the plague!

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast | How To Get The Best Spirit Ash | Capitol “Regression” Puzzle Solution | Creepy P.T. Dungeon