Elden Ring: How To Get The Meteorite Staff At Level 1 | S-Scaling INT Guide

If you’re an intrepid Elden Ring adventurer willing to brave the horrors of Caelid right from the beginning of the game, you can do it to grab one of the best early-game weapons before leveling up once. Not only can you get the Meteorite Staff, but you can also get the Rock Sling spell — which is helpfully enhanced with the Meteorite Staff. If you’re aiming to start an INT Build, the Meteorite Staff is one of the best starting weapons for one simple reason — it has S scaling with intelligence (INT). That means it becomes stronger as you increase INT. Way stronger.

To get it you need to delve deep into the Aeonian Swamps of Caelid. Remember, you can avoid walking in the scarlet rot swamp by riding Torrent. While on Torrent, your character isn’t technically touching the swamp, so you’re safe from absorbing the deadly toxins. You’ll also want to unlock the nearby Sites of Grace as an additional security measure. It is very easy to die down here. Now let’s go hunting for two great early-game tools.

Meteorite Staff & Rock Sling Spell Locations

The Meteorite Staff is located in the Aeonian Swamp in the center of Caelid. To reach Caelid at the start of the game, unlock Torrent and travel north to Summonwater Village then follow the road east. You’ll enter Caelid from there.

NOTE: You can also use the Agheel Lake chest trap to instantly teleport to the Selia Crystal Mine in Caelid. Exit the dangerous mine and you’ll be very close to the Meteorite Staff location.

Meteorite Staff Location: In Caelid, travel to the Aeonia Swamp Shore site of grace. Reach the Street of Sages Ruins — you’ll find the staff on a dead body in the ruins, by a room with poisonous flower enemies. The Meteorite Staff enhances all Gravity Magic, and one Gravity Spell is very close by: Rock Sling.

Rock Sling Location: The Rock Sling spell is located just north of the Meteorite Staff. Travel north in the Street of Sages Ruins area to find a cellar entrance surrounded by mushroom-headed, rotting sorcerers. You can run by them and enter the cellar. Open the chest to claim your first useful spell.

The Meteorite Staff is extremely good early but becomes a little less-good as you get further in the game. It can’t be upgraded like other weapons, so you’ll eventually need to abandon it for other choices — Azur’s Glintstone Staff, Lusat’s Glintstone Staff, and the Cairn Royal Scepter are all strong picks for the future.

