Halo Infinite: Will Playable Elites Come to Multiplayer?

Halo Infinite has done a lot of growing since it launched in December of last year. The second season of the game’s multiplayer, Lone Wolves, is currently in full swing and while fans sift through the new content that’s been added, some are looking towards the future of the game.

It’s safe to say that, although the core experience is fun, many fans have been left with a lot to desire out of Halo Infinite‘s continued support following launch. Despite promises, Forge Mode and campaign co-op still are nowhere to be found and have had shifting release dates since the game launched. One thing that some fans are calling for is the ability to play as Elites. Previous games in the Halo franchise have given players the option to play as Elites in the multiplayer modes and now they’ve been added to the Halo Infinite wishlist.

Will 343 Industries Add Playable Elites in Halo Infinite?

The short answer is: no, 343 Industries has been outspoken about its stance on adding playable Elites to Halo Infinite. Essentially, the company views its games as exclusively Spartan-led narratives and that allowing players to jump into the bodies of anything other than a Spartan would be antithetical to the point of the franchise. 343 has made it clear a few times that playing as Elites just won’t be an option in Halo, at least for the time being.

This is disappointing to many because, as mentioned above, Elites have been included in plenty of past Halo titles and their addition to Infinite, while solely cosmetic, could add some visual diversity to the multiplayer. There’s always a chance that 343 Industries could decide to bring them into the game at some point in the future, perhaps along with a start to a new season, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.