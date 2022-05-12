Elden Ring: Becoming Elden Lord | Low-Spoiler Walkthrough Pt. 4

Time to become the rightful ruler of the Lands Between. In the final part of the Elden Ring low-spoilers walkthrough, we’re blazing through all the steps required to reach the end-game. To fight the final boss, you need to follow a linear set of dungeons and defeat the hardest bosses in the game so far. You’ll have to fight through the truly massive Lleyndell, explore the Forbidden Lands, reach a lost city, and finally return for a final battle. There are many, many major boss fights in our path, and we won’t be talking about how to defeat any of them. This is a low-spoiler walkthrough, and we’re only getting into the straightforward details you need to progress forward. This is more like a series of hints to point you in the right direction. Despite having two very large regions to explore, your path to Elden Lord is surprisingly simple. The bosses are the only hard part.

Becoming Elden Lord | Altus Plateu To The End-Game

Completing the Grand Lift of Dectus gives the Tarnished a straight path to Lleyndell, Royal Capitol. Take the north path for an easier road to the capitol’s entrance. The main gates are guarded by a pair of difficult knights. You can bypass them completed by going north.

Requirement: To enter Lleyndell, you must obtain at least two Great Runes. It is impossible to enter otherwise. At this point in the game, you can earn up to three Great Runes — Godrick, Rennaala, and Radahn. Defeat any of these two to unlock the main gate.

Inside Lleyndell, travel up the roots in the center of the city to reach the temple and encounter the boss Godfrey, First Elden Lord. Past him, you’ll reach the entrance to the Erdtree and fight Morgott the Omen King. The entrance inside the Erdtree is blocked by thorns. Rest at a site of grace and talk to Melina — she’ll give you the Rold Medallion. Now you can use the Grand Lift of Rold.

Exit through the long path in the northeast section of the capitol. You’ll find the Grand Lift of Rold in the snowy Forbidden Lands outside the city. Ride the lift up to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants. Traven northwest toward the giant kiln — you’ll encounter the Fire Giant on the path. Defeat it to access the Forge of the Giants.

Use the Forge of the Giants, and you’ll appear in a new location: Crumbling Farum Azula. This is a very large legacy dungeon, follow the main path to encounter the Godskin Duo and Black Blade Maliketh. Defeat him to teleport back to Lleyndell.

WARNING: Defeating Black Blade Maliketh will permanently change Lleyndell, Royal Capitol. The underground catacombs is unchanged and can still be explored. The rest is very different. If you still want to explore the Royal Capitol, wait to defeat Maliketh.

Returning to the capitol, you’ll find it has changed into Lleyndell, Ashen Capitol. The path to the Erdtree is mostly clear. You’ll have to battle a series of bosses to get inside — the exterior is guarded by Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing, then Godfrey, the First Elden Lord. Defeat them both to access the entrance to the Erdtree and fight the final boss.

The final boss is two bosses you must defeat in a row: Radagon of the Golden Order, and the Elden Beast. Defeating them will finally end our adventure through Elden Ring.

That’s the straightforward simple progression required to complete the game. This is probably the longest section of the game we’ve covered yet. It is fairly linear and straightforward, but the bosses become next level difficult at this point in your adventure. I highly recommend stopping to grind in Volcano Manor, the Lake of Rot, or the Brace of the Haligtree.

