Salt and Sacrifice: How To Reach Hallowed Hill | Secret Region

From the very beginning of Salt and Sacrifice, we knew there had to be a secret region. At the hub, you’re allowed to input your own runes at the mirrorgate — the portal that takes you to the difference regions that serve like mini metroidvania zones. From that early experimentation, we knew there’d be a point this feature would become important. A time when you really need to input the runes in such a way to access an area that isn’t normally listed on your locations.

Hallowed Hill is the secret sixth region of the game, and if you’re wondering where you’ll find it after running into a seemingly dead-end in the Elder Copse, this is what you need to do. Don’t miss out on even more game. Here’s what runes you need to find to unlock the Hallowed Hill and continue your adventure. The final mage needs hunting.

How To Unlock The Secret Sixth Region | Rune Guide

To unlock Hallowed Hill, the sixth and secret region, you need to acquire a secret rune combination for your Mirrorgate. To do that, you need to access the Elder Copse. In the Elder Copse, find the runes in this order.

Rune Locations : From the start of Elder Copse, travel right, drop down, then enter the interior to the left. You’ll find a glowing rune. It looks like an upside-down “4” . There are five runes printed in order, from left-to-right here. Go far left and ride the windstreams to see all five runes.

: From the start of Elder Copse, travel right, drop down, then enter the interior to the left. You’ll find a glowing rune. It looks like an . There are printed in order, from left-to-right here. Go far left and ride the windstreams to see all five runes. Runes in order: upside-down “7”, mirrored “F”, crooked “H”, triangle pointing right, upside-down “4”

Input the runes in order at the mirrorgate to enter the mysterious sixth location. We won’t spoil what’s waiting for you here. There’s a lot left to discover, so enjoy the final rush.