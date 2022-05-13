Call of Duty: Warzone – All Operation Monarch Challenges

King Kong and Godzilla have made their way to Caldera with the new Operation Monarch event in Warzone officially kicking off! The event that introduced a brand-new Limited Time Mode that involves the two gigantic beasts also brought a number of new challenges that are tied into the mode. These challenges will see players needing to drop into Caldera and face off against the beast in order to get several rewards related to the creatures, including a Legendary weapon Blueprint. This guide will explain all of the challenges and their rewards for Operation Monarch in Warzone.

All Operation Monarch Challenges In Warzone

There are a total of eight challenges related to the Operation Monarch event, each one coming with a unique reward such as a weapon charm, sticker, or calling card/emblem themed after Godzilla and Kong. These challenges and rewards will be available to complete as long as the LTM is available, which will be until May 25. Below is a full breakdown of each of the challenges that you can complete in Operation Monarch as well as all of the rewards that you will receive upon completion.

Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Once: Rare “Ancient Remains” Charm

Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Three Times: Rare “Monarch Eyes Only” Charm

Deal 500,000 damage to Titans: “Concrete Jungle” Sticker

Deal 135,000 total damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events: Legendary “Team Godzilla” Emblem

Deal 135,000 total damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events: Legendary “Team Kong” Emblem

Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel: Epic “Skyline Crasher” Calling Card

Place in the Top 15 twelve times in the Operation Monarch Limited-Time Mode: Epic “One Will Fall” Spray

Play Operation Monarch for 6 Hours: Epic “Ancestral Skull” Charm

Once you complete all of these challenges, you will be rewarded with the “Ancient Rivalry” legendary Blueprint for the Itra Burst assault rifle. This allows you to take the paintings depicting the titanic battles of Godzilla and Kong off of the cave walls of Caldera and onto your weapon, going nicely with any other crossover-themed cosmetics that you might have.

Warzone Operation Monarch will be active from May 11 to May 25.

More Call of Duty Warzone Guides:

Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Control Godzilla and Kong in Operation Monarch |Call of Duty: Warzone – Best Guns You Need to Use in Season 3 | Great Meta Weapons | Call of Duty Warzone: Everything You Need to Know about the Godzilla vs. Kong Event | Call Of Duty: Warzone – All The New Caldera Changes You Need To Know | Season 3 Guide | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Operation Monarch Mode?