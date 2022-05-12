PS5: Best Compatible SSDs To Upgrade Your Space

The PlayStation 5 is a huge step up in many ways from previous console generations, but there are a few issues you will run into. You will likely find yourself in need of an SSD to store your extra games on, but you may not know what’s compatible with the system. You may have also seen HHD drives for much cheaper, so what’s the difference?

Are SSDs Worth Buying for the PlayStation 5?

The first question you likely have is about the price difference seen between SSDs and HHD drives. HHD drives are more brittle, run slower, and tend to be larger in size. SSDs are sleek quick running drives that will have your saved games up in running in a matter of seconds. SSD drives also tend to last much longer than an HHD drive, which protects your investment for years to come.

Next, you are likely wondering just how imperative it is that you have extra storage for your console. Most new PlayStation 5 consoles come with an SSD that will have room for around 800 GBs of data. This space, of course, changes based on updates for the console. You also need to remember that everything from screenshots to your apps will take up extra space. The biggest culprit, however, is games.

Here’s the storage space you will need for some of the most popular games on PlayStation 5.

Grand Theft Auto V : 86 GB

: 86 GB Call of Duty: Cold War : 219 GB

: 219 GB Horizon Forbidden West: 87 GB

If you have just these three titles installed, then you’ve already eaten through around half of your storage space. With the ever-growing size of games, things take longer to download, and an SSD can help keep you ready to play your favorite games at any time.

Best SSDs for PlayStation 5

Not every SSD is going to be compatible with the PlayStation 5, but some well-known companies have already produced solid storage devices for your console. Here are some portable PlayStation 5 SSDs that you should strongly consider picking up.

WD_BLACK P10

Avolusion PRO-5X Series

Both of these brands have been making hard drives for a while. WD_Black has partnered with games like Battlefield to promote their goods and is well known in the industry. Both have multiple sizes available that can fit your needs. If you are looking for some internal solutions, then check out the following SSDs.

WD_BLACK SN850

Seagate – FireCuda 530

Samsung – 980 PRO

Out of these three internal drives, the WD_Black and the Samsung 980 are the most popular products among consumers, but this may be due to the FireCuda having a higher price tag. If you are planning on expanding your internal storage and have never done an upgrade before, then we advise you to closely watch a tutorial.

The process of adding in additional storage has been made easy and doesn’t require you to have console repair skills. If the thought of taking apart the console makes you nervous, then look for a shop that has experience working with PlayStation consoles.

